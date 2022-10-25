ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, MO

abc17news.com

Jefferson City opens call for interested parties who want to buy Capitol Avenue properties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A call for interested parties to buy buildings -- declared by an inspector to be unsafe and uninhabitable -- is now open in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Council voted at its last meeting to open this period -- which will last until Nov. 30 -- after a number of people spoke about the possibility of private investors wanting to buy the properties, if given the chance.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Developer plans new Negro Leagues Baseball museum; Centene offloads office space

Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter

COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Mexico officials identify person who threatened school

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a University of Missouri Police officer discharged his weapon. Just before 9:30 Friday night, MUPD responded to a potential medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. According to a news release, an officer went up The post University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
vandalialeader.com

New ‘Live Healthy’ program available to Audrain County residents

Mayors, commissioners and other county officials gathered at the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department last week for a monthly municipalities meeting. During the meeting, Eastern District Commissioner Leslie Meyer introduced a new health program that has been made available to Audrain County residents. She discussed the benefits of the program with those in attendance.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT

A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
SEDALIA, MO

