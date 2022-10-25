Air Côte d’Ivoire has signed a firm order for two Airbus A330neo aircraft to support its growth. The agreement was announced at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, in the presence of Amadou Koné, Minister of Transport of Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Loukou, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly, President of Air Côte d’Ivoire Board and Philippe Mhun, Airbus Executive Vice President Programmes and Services, with the airline signing for the Airbus A330-900neo.

