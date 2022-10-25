Read full article on original website
Girls swimming performs strong at Lewis Central
“Some of them got personal records for the season. Some are very close to breaking them trying to get just a few seconds off their time.” -Stephenie Dale, Girls Head Swimming Coach. The HCHS girls swim team competed Tuesday night at the Lewis Central Invite and multiple girls stood...
Marianne Jane Pauley, 93
Marianne Jane (Savereide) Pauley was born on January 10, 1929 in Harlan, IA to Arthur H. and Luella S. (Comstock) Savereide. She was baptized at United Methodist Church in Harlan. She graduated from Harlan High School in 1947. Marianne was united in marriage to Richard W. Pauley on February 15, 1948 and shared 74 years of marriage. Three children were born to this union: David, Joni, and Jill. Richard and Marianne lived in Harlan until 1983, when they moved to Scottsdale, AZ. In 1988, they moved to Lincoln, NE where their three children live.
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Barbara Joan Brundige, 87
Barbara Joan Brundige, age 87, of Irwin, IA passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022. She was born December 16, 1934 to Thomas and Florence (Dahlmeier) Knowlton. Private family services are being planned. Barb is preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald “Sprout” Brundige; and Kaoly Brundige (daughter-in-law). She...
Kayleen C. (Langenfeld) Johnston
Kaleen Cecelia Johnston was born on August 18, 1954 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the daughter of Ray and Janice Stessman. She was a 1972 graduate of the Harlan Community High School. She then attended the Creighton University School of Nursing, graduating in 1976 and received her Registered Nurse license. She was united in marriage to Paul S. Johnston at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa, on June 5, 1976. She worked full and part-time at the Medical Center in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. In 1984, she and her family moved to Manassas, Virginia, where she became a full-time Mom.
Nancy Kay Collins, 73
Nancy Kay (Evans) Collins was born on October 14, 1949; she was the fourth of six children born to John and Eunice (Swanson) Evans. Nancy had five brothers: John, Frank, Jerry, Richard and Steven. Nancy was baptized and confirmed at the United Lutheran Church in Shelby, Iowa. She attended and graduated from Shelby-Tennant Community School with the Class of 1968. Nancy married Ken Collins on May 9, 1970 at the United Lutheran Church in Shelby. Their marriage was blessed with two children: Gary and Stephanie.
Chuck Lyon
Chuck Lyon, son of Rose and William Lyon was born on December 4, 1940 in Harlan, Iowa. After graduating high school, he enlisted to the Army National Guard for 5 years until he was honorably discharged. He was married and had two sons, Chad and Scott. Chuck was a talented...
Thomas Walter Potts
Thomas Walter Potts, son of Kenneth and Naomi “Joanne” (Lykke) Potts, was born February 6, 1950, in Harlan, Iowa. He grew up on the farm west of Elk Horn and graduated with the Elk Horn-Kimballton High School class of 1968. He continued his education at Boone Junior College for two years. Tom then worked in bridge construction as a crane and heavy equipment operator for several years. Tom liked to hitchhike, and during this time in his life, he traveled between Elk Horn and Maine numerous times. In 1976, Tom settled back on the family farm and established a carpentry business. He took time to slow down, but still remained active in the business.
Philip Alvin Burmeister
Philip Alvin Burmeister was born November 14th, 1943, in Harlan, Iowa to Harry and Mena Burmeister. Phil was the youngest of seven children in a family that consisted of twins, a single, triplets, and then Phil. He attended all 12 years of school and graduated from Harlan in 1962. Being the youngest of seven, Phil learned how to follow his own path, which was best exemplified by his decision to become an educator instead of staying in the family agriculture business. He earned a degree in Political Science and Sociology from Northwest Missouri State University, eventually going on to earn his Masters in Education from Central Missouri State University.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
East Mills copes with student's death
(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 25 | 5 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022.
So is Vala’s Pumpkin Patch a scam or what?
Almost everyone at Millard South has been to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch. Vala’s is nostalgia bait at its finest, and its popularity is only increasing. So as inflation runs rampant and prices rapidly increase, is Vala’s worth its hefty admission fee?. When I went to Vala’s this year,...
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
Wynn Owen Winston Obituary
Wynn Owen Winston, age 67, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, under hospice care in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
Driver identified in fiery fatal crash on I-29
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity.
