‘WandaVision’ Scribe Joins Writer’s Room of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
According to her Writer’s Guild profile, WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is among the team of writers working on the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. McDonnell joins fellow WandaVision writers Peter Cameron, Laura Donney and Cameron Squires in the writer’s room with creator and executive Jac Schaeffer, who also worked on WandaVision, overseeing the project.
BREAKING: Henry Cavill Departs ‘The Witcher’
In the wake of his return to the DC Universe as Superman, Henry Cavill has exited the Netflix streaming series The Witcher. According to an official release from Netflix, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt of Rivia in Season 4. Cavill shared the news on Instagram. It’ll...
'People have an opinion on everything': Paddy McGuinness explains how he deals with extensive internet trolling... sharing that the key is to 'not buy into it'
He returned to screens this week with the new series of Top Gear. And chatting on the comeback of the show, Paddy McGuinness also opened up about how he deals with extensive online trolling while being in the public eye. Sharing that 'people have an opinion on everything', the 49-year-old...
From Poirot to Pünd: How "Magpie Murders" evolved its outsider detective
The following contains minor spoilers for "Magpie Murders" Episode 3 on PBS. "Who did it? You're in the story – you must know!" In the latest episode of PBS' "Magpie Murders," book editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is demanding the name of the killer in the murder mystery she's editing. Unfortunately, she can't just flip to the last chapter because it's missing. But who needs that when she can just ask the book's fictional detective directly?
Latest ‘Ironheart’ Set Photo Offers a New Look at Anthony Ramos’ Hood
Surprisingly, we’ve gotten quite a few set photos of the production of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. Continuing the story of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was expected to be a straightforward coming-of-age story focused on the world of technology. Yet, the more we hear about the project, it seems more and more like it’ll explore the conflicts between tech and magic. One of the reasons was the reveal that Anthony Ramos will take on the role of The Hood in the film.
‘Ironheart’ Wrap Gift Teases New Armor’s Faceplate
Ironheart is slowly building up momentum, as not only is the unique direction for the project grabbing quite a bit of attention but it’s also getting set up in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Surprisingly, many believed we wouldn’t see her fully realized armor until the Disney+ series, but early toy leaks hinted at her already getting her hands on it earlier than expected.
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
Andy Serkis Won’t Return to Direct ‘Venom 3’ Writer Kelly Marcel to Take Over
Here’s a rather shocking surprise, it looks like Andy Serkis won’t be returning for the third installment of Sony’s Venom franchise. Instead, writer and producer of the first two entries, Kelly Marcel, is taking a jump into the director’s chair on Tom Hardy‘s third entry. She’ll also be producing the third entry while also having written the screenplay once again with some help from the series main star. Plot details remain under wraps and it’s unknown if anyone from the previous entries will also return.
The Sunday Paper — October 30, 2022
Welcome to the first edition of the Murphy’s Multiverse Sunday Paper, where the biggest news of the past week is brought to you all in one place. Sit back, relax, and catch up before you have to deal with whatever the upcoming week has to offer. This past week had some pretty big news across the board, so let’s break it down by subject.
Twitter, Under Musk, to Start Charging Verified Users Monthly Fees: Report
How much do you value a blue check-mark? Would you pay $4.99 to remain a verified Twitter user? How about $19.99? That’s the price being weighed in a new plan being hashed out at new platform owner Elon Musk’s request, according to a Sunday night report from tech outlet The Verge. The option to go Twitter Blue already formally exists, with a $4.99 monthly plan in place that allows users to unlock additional features; the revamped, more expensive version must be delivered by next Monday, with the team behind it being told they’ll be fired otherwise, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Verge, which also obtained internal correspondence to that effect. The outlet’s report follows a report by tech newsletter Platformer, published hours earlier, that Twitter was “strongly considering” implementing a forcible pay-to-play verification feature. About an hour after Platformer went to press, Musk tweeted, seemingly in reference to an unrelated subject: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”Read it at The Verge
Ryan Coogler Reacts to ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Rumors
To say that the list of potential directors for Avengers: Secret Wars is long, is an understatement. Many have thrown their hopeful choice into the ring, especially when it came to bringing one of Marvel’s most iconic storylines to life. The top choice has seemingly been Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who has a way of combining blockbuster action with a more grounded touch.
Hugh Jackman on Return to Wolverine: “I’m Gonna Have the Time of My Life”
The news of Hugh Jackman’s return to the role of Wolverine for Marvel Studios 2024 Deadpool 3 is still generating buzz even a few weeks after the news broke. Jackman is so beloved in the role and so well-associated with the character that the news was well-received by most all fans, something that seems almost impossible most of the time. While talking with the Associated Press, Jackman made it clear that it’s not only the fans who are excited.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Executive Producer Teases the New Meaning of Namor’s Name
One of Marvel’s first characters, Namor, is going through quite a bit of a change in his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tenoch Huerta will take on the iconic role that is now strongly inspired by Mayan culture. The first teasers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased his new design and went on to reveal that his own people of Talocan describe him as a God. Yet, we never heard him referred to as Namor.
‘Black Panther’ Producer Teases Eternals Return to the MCU
There have been many discussions surrounding Marvel Studios’ first venture into more indie-driven filmmaking with Eternals. While one can discuss in many ways about its quality, the Chloe Zhao film was definitely something of her own and still stands out as part of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since some of the members were taken away by the Celestial Arishem, we’ve wondered if perhaps we wouldn’t see them back in the franchise.
New Zealand Cinema May Have Revealed ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’s 3-Hour+ Runtime
We’ve all wondered just how long Avatar: The Way of the Water might end up being. James Cameron is famous for trying to incorporate as many shots as he can to offer a living experience through his films. It’s one of the reasons why the first Avatar became such a success in addition to its use of 3D technology; pioneering the model before it became a cinema regular offering.
THEORY: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is James Gunn’s Drax/Mantis Spin-Off
In 2020, before the onslaught of Marvel Studios’ fourth Phase truly began, the idea of minor side characters getting their own spin-offs was still a little absurd. Major supporting players had already been confirmed for semi-solo projects on Disney+ – mostly paired with related names – in the form of series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there had yet to be any announcements for shows like Agatha: Coven of Chaos that would indicate just how loose Marvel was willing to play it. This is why, at the time, it seemed like such a longshot when Dave Bautista revealed James Gunn had pitched a Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off film starring Drax and Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis to Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel.
