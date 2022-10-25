ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Around the Corner 10/25: Chico Bennett an ACC Player of the Week, Kihei Clark named to Cousy Watch List, UVA’s non-con is as tough as ever

By Zach Carey
streakingthelawn.com
 5 days ago
streakingthelawn.com

Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the Miami loss

Following the Virginia Cavaliers 14-12 loss to the Miami Hurricanes, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media to provide their thoughts on today’s defeat. “We just needed to make one more play than they did. And they made a play there at the end and we didn’t make a play. But it seems like that’s been the theme with us offensively, is we’re just leaving points on the field. There were several trips to the red zone.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

UVA women’s soccer tops Miami 1-0 in regular season finale

It was Senior Night for the Miami Hurricanes as they hosted the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday. ‘Twas a strange choice, choosing UVA for the family celebrations when they had hosted a much weaker Boston College team over the weekend. Wouldn’t you much rather celebrate your seniors against a foe you’re much more likely to defeat (which Miami did) than against the 8th ranked Cavaliers? Or, perhaps the rationale was that the emotion of the night would buttress the team and provide a needed spark for the battle against the perennially stronger Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

