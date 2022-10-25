Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Blinken: Russia 'Weaponizing Food' by Suspending Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be shipped from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against ships of Russia’s Black...
Voice of America
Another Belarusian Journalist Handed Prison Term Amid Crackdown on Civil Society
Minsk, belarus — The Minsk City Court has sentenced journalist Ales Lyubyanchuk to three years in prison amid a crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus under authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh) said Thursday that Judge Alena Ananich had sentenced the journalist...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:50 a.m.: France’s foreign ministry Sunday, called Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea baseless, Reuters reports.
Voice of America
Immigrants Face Off in California Congressional District
A congressional race in California between two immigrants, one from Pakistan and the other from South Korea, reflects the changing demographics of the American electorate. Mike O’Sullivan reports that abortion and the economy are at the heart of rival messages in the November 8th midterm election.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazil’s electoral authority said Sunday that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president. With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had...
Voice of America
Russian Refugee Exodus Poses Dilemma for Its Neighbors
Washington — The wave of young men fleeing Russia to avoid forced service in the Ukraine war has created a conundrum for the nation’s neighbors, which are torn between a desire to encourage resisters to President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and a fear of admitting Russian agents bent on undermining their societies.
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: Russians Dismantling Health Care in Occupied Territories
Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are dismantling the regions' health care systems, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Friday. "The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances — just everything. ... They put pressure on the doctors...
Voice of America
Hundreds of Journalists Have Fled Russia Since Start of Ukraine War
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian journalists who continued to work independently in the country came under significant pressure — so much so that many have been forced to leave. Anush Avetisyan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by David Gogokhia.
Voice of America
Venezuelan Migrants Still Coming to US by Land Despite Certain Deportation
Despite recent changes in the Biden administration's immigration policy and its tightening of border restrictions, Venezuelan migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally continue to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents. VOA News reporter Jorge Agobian spoke with some of those migrants.
Voice of America
US Says Russia May Be Helping Iran Put Down Protests
The White House says the Biden administration supports the people of Iran and their right to peaceful protests — and that there may be cooperation between Iran and Russia in cracking down on Iranian protesters. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
UN Wants Ukraine, Russia to Extend Black Sea Grain, Fertilizer Export Deal
United Nations — The United Nations on Friday urged parties to a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports to renew the pact beyond mid-November, saying it was needed to contribute to global food security. It also called for the full implementation of a...
Voice of America
Thai Student Publisher Rejects China Businessman’s Request to Shut Down
Managers of a Bangkok publishing house known for its releases critical of China say they were twice approached by representatives of a Chinese businessman offering them large sums of money to shut down their business. The representatives, who identified themselves as employees of a private investigative firm, reportedly told the...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 22-28, 2022
United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Russia called three meetings of the Security Council this week to press its allegations against Ukraine and its Western allies that they are building dirty bombs to use against Russia and to deny that Moscow had received drones from Iran in violation of a Security Council resolution. Western countries said the dirty bomb meetings were a waste of time and accused Russia of using the council to promote Kremlin disinformation. They have asked the U.N. to send investigators to Ukraine to examine drone debris to determine their origin.
Voice of America
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
Voice of America
Why Don't Rich Muslim States Give More Aid to Afghanistan?
Washington — More than 10 months after the United Nations launched its largest ever single-country appeal to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, less than half of the appeal has been funded, with Muslim governments conspicuously missing on the list of major donors. "Afghanistan is facing a harsh winter,"...
Voice of America
United States to Put United Nations Focus on Iran Protests
The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses. The United States and Albania will hold an informal U.N....
Voice of America
Canadian Prime Minister Joins Demonstration in Support of Iranian Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife took to the streets Saturday in Ottawa with other demonstrators to show their support for protesters in Iran. The demonstration in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was one of several held in Canada and around the world Saturday in support of Iranians who are protesting the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She had been arrested for wearing her head scarf improperly.
Voice of America
Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Pakistan Journalist Amid Surging Political Tensions
Islamabad, pakistan — Thousands of people arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for the funeral of a highly regarded investigative journalist killed under mysterious circumstances while in self-exile in Kenya. The funeral was held amid allegations that his death stemmed from a crackdown on media in Pakistan. Arshad Sharif, 50,...
Voice of America
Clashes Reported as Protesters Gather at Iranian Universities
Iranian students demonstrated at dozens of universities Sunday as protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued. There were some reports of clashes between demonstrators and security services. At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, plainclothes forces armed with rifles and sticks attacked a large gathering of...
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
