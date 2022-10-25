Read full article on original website
Voice of America
UN Wants Ukraine, Russia to Extend Black Sea Grain, Fertilizer Export Deal
United Nations — The United Nations on Friday urged parties to a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports to renew the pact beyond mid-November, saying it was needed to contribute to global food security. It also called for the full implementation of a...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: Russians Dismantling Health Care in Occupied Territories
Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are dismantling the regions' health care systems, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Friday. "The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances — just everything. ... They put pressure on the doctors...
Voice of America
Blinken: Russia 'Weaponizing Food' by Suspending Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be shipped from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against ships of Russia’s Black...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:50 a.m.: France’s foreign ministry Sunday, called Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea baseless, Reuters reports.
Voice of America
US Says Russia May Be Helping Iran Put Down Protests
The White House says the Biden administration supports the people of Iran and their right to peaceful protests — and that there may be cooperation between Iran and Russia in cracking down on Iranian protesters. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
Voice of America
Russian Refugee Exodus Poses Dilemma for Its Neighbors
Washington — The wave of young men fleeing Russia to avoid forced service in the Ukraine war has created a conundrum for the nation’s neighbors, which are torn between a desire to encourage resisters to President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and a fear of admitting Russian agents bent on undermining their societies.
Voice of America
Hundreds of Journalists Have Fled Russia Since Start of Ukraine War
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian journalists who continued to work independently in the country came under significant pressure — so much so that many have been forced to leave. Anush Avetisyan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by David Gogokhia.
Voice of America
Russia Halts Participation in UN Deal Allowing Ukraine Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it would no longer guarantee the safety of...
Voice of America
Residents Describe Horrors of Russia's Occupation of Kherson
As Ukrainian forces inch closer to Kherson, a few of its citizens are opening up about living under an eight-month Russian occupation, and what may happen next as Russia moves newly mobilized recruits to the region. Igor Tsikhanenka has more. Warning: Some of the images in this video are graphic.
Voice of America
After Dark, Iran Security Forces Take Aim at Protest Buildings
Paris — Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an...
Voice of America
Australia Repatriates 17 Citizens from Syrian Camps
Sydney — Four women and 13 children were repatriated to Australia on Saturday, having languished for years in squalid Syrian detention camps after the downfall of the Islamic State. It was the first in a series of planned missions to bring back about 20 Australian women and 40 children...
Voice of America
Thai Student Publisher Rejects China Businessman’s Request to Shut Down
Managers of a Bangkok publishing house known for its releases critical of China say they were twice approached by representatives of a Chinese businessman offering them large sums of money to shut down their business. The representatives, who identified themselves as employees of a private investigative firm, reportedly told the...
Voice of America
Netanyahu Could Return to Power in Israeli Election
Israelis head to the polls next week for an election that could return former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to power. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has taken to the campaign trail to rally support for his Likud party, while also facing corruption charges. Tuesday’s election will be Israel’s fifth...
Voice of America
Canadian Prime Minister Joins Demonstration in Support of Iranian Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife took to the streets Saturday in Ottawa with other demonstrators to show their support for protesters in Iran. The demonstration in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was one of several held in Canada and around the world Saturday in support of Iranians who are protesting the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She had been arrested for wearing her head scarf improperly.
Voice of America
US, Canada Express Support for Iranian Protesters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Canadian counterpart expressed support Thursday for the demonstrators in Iran who have taken to the streets to protest the death of a young woman who died while in police custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf "improperly." Blinken said Thursday in...
Voice of America
President Aoun Leaves Office Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis
BAABDA, Lebanon — Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacated the presidential palace Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state. Parliament has so far been unable to agree on a successor in...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 22-28, 2022
United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Russia called three meetings of the Security Council this week to press its allegations against Ukraine and its Western allies that they are building dirty bombs to use against Russia and to deny that Moscow had received drones from Iran in violation of a Security Council resolution. Western countries said the dirty bomb meetings were a waste of time and accused Russia of using the council to promote Kremlin disinformation. They have asked the U.N. to send investigators to Ukraine to examine drone debris to determine their origin.
Voice of America
Official Poll Finds Young Chinese Look Down on US, West
Taipei, Taiwan — A poll conducted by one of China's official media outlets found that as many as 90 percent of the nation's young people look at the West and the United States as equal to China or even look down on them. The survey of 1,655 people aged...
Voice of America
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
