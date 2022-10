Photo Credit: Dino Perrucci — This afternoon, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead revealed that they have canceled their impending New Year’s Eve run, which was slated to take place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., on Dec. 30 and 31. To counter the news, they also shared plans to perform their first two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on June 3 and 4.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO