Vanderburgh County Commissioners Vote to Extend Burn Ban
Despite the line of showers that came through the area on Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners decided on Friday that conditions were still too dry and voted to continue the county-wide burn ban. How Long is Vanderburgh County Under a Burn Ban?. The Board announced the extension in...
Reserving a Shelter at One of Owensboro’s Parks Just Got Much Easier
Owensboro Parks and Recreation is about to make reserving a a shelter in one of our city parks much easier. Starting on Monday, November 7th, you'll be able to reserve a shelter for your 2023 event ONLINE!. Historically, reservations for one of Owensboro's six park shelters have been taken in...
Evansville Area Local Businesses Can Book a Free Live Broadcast on KISS 106
We always support our locally-owned businesses in every way that we can. The KISS 106 Team would love to broadcast from your business in November 2022. Last November we offered free one-hour broadcasts to local businesses that needed a boost going into the holiday season. For the 2022 holiday season, we are happy to extend this offer to any locally-owned business.
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
Awesome Update: Evansville’s First Vegan Eatery will Continue to Flourish
Remember last Friday, when we told you the sad news that Flourish Plant-Based Eatery would be closing forever on Friday, October 28, 2022? Well, like a Halloween miracle, a new owner has stepped in to save the day and the veggies. Previously, Flourish was Set to Close for Finacial Reasons.
When are Southern Indiana Official Trick or Treat Days and Times 2022?
Back in my day, we would trick or treat as many days as we could. That sometimes meant going to public events or making Halloween last at least two nights. Halloween is on a Monday this year, so I'm sure that we will see little ninjas and princesses in neighborhoods on Sunday, and maybe even Saturday.
Free Spooky Art Show in Evansville This Weekend!
The Arts Council of Southwestern Indian hosts gallery shows year-round, many of which are free for the public to attend. They have a great gallery location on the downtown Main Street Walkway in Evansville. Here is what they do in our community:. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is a...
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall
There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
2022 Halloween Weather Conditions in the Evansville Area
Before you and the kiddos head out to trick or treat in the Evansville area, here's what you might expect when it comes to the weather on Halloween. As you know Halloween is coming up on Monday, October 31st. Hopefully, by now you have your costumes purchased, or at the very least, have an idea about what everyone will be dressing up as. The kiddos are probably all kinds of excited to be walking around the neighborhoods to go door to door to collect candy. Of course, the only thing that might stop them would be Mother Nature. When it comes to their costumes, will they be a little too cold? Will they need to carry an umbrella? Or will everything weather-wise be perfect for trick or treating? Let's find out!
Low Cost Cat Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville in November For Final Clinic of 2022
If you have cats you need to get fixed, a low-cost clinic is coming to Evansville in November. If you are a pet owner, one of the most important things you can do to help the pet overpopulation crisis is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Whether your pets are indoor pets, outdoor, or a mix of both, spaying and neutering your pets is the easiest way to help control the pet population.
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
22nd Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Boonville
If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For 22 years in a row, members of the Boonville community have gathered together to make and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Warrick County that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition continues in 2022.
Holiday Shopping Bonanza! Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
The Owensboro Convention Center will be full of handmade items from many local and regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists. Stop by and see what treasure you can take home to get ready for the holidays. The Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo, where you'll find incredible stuff!. This...
Evansville’s Young & Established Partners with Ivy Tech to Teach Life Skills to Area Youth
Evansville's Young & Established is at it once again, leading the charge on educating, encouraging, and empowering area youth, and this time they have partnered with Ivy Tech Community College. Culinary Creations. Ivy Tech Community College, located on North First Avenue in Evansville, is home to a fully furnished, industrial...
Hysterical T-Shirt Celebrates Johnny Depp’s Surprise 2022 Visit to Owensboro, KY
Over the weekend, Johnny Depp fans, particularly here in the Commonwealth, went crazy. The movie star, who was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, was actually spotted back in town. For years, there have been rumored sightings of the Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean star, but there's never been actual documentation. But, this time, there was.
Evansville Business is Hosting Free Gamer Wars PC Gaming Event October 29th
If you like gaming, this event is right up your alley!. Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
