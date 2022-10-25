ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Area Local Businesses Can Book a Free Live Broadcast on KISS 106

We always support our locally-owned businesses in every way that we can. The KISS 106 Team would love to broadcast from your business in November 2022. Last November we offered free one-hour broadcasts to local businesses that needed a boost going into the holiday season. For the 2022 holiday season, we are happy to extend this offer to any locally-owned business.
Free Spooky Art Show in Evansville This Weekend!

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indian hosts gallery shows year-round, many of which are free for the public to attend. They have a great gallery location on the downtown Main Street Walkway in Evansville. Here is what they do in our community:. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is a...
Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall

There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
2022 Halloween Weather Conditions in the Evansville Area

Before you and the kiddos head out to trick or treat in the Evansville area, here's what you might expect when it comes to the weather on Halloween. As you know Halloween is coming up on Monday, October 31st. Hopefully, by now you have your costumes purchased, or at the very least, have an idea about what everyone will be dressing up as. The kiddos are probably all kinds of excited to be walking around the neighborhoods to go door to door to collect candy. Of course, the only thing that might stop them would be Mother Nature. When it comes to their costumes, will they be a little too cold? Will they need to carry an umbrella? Or will everything weather-wise be perfect for trick or treating? Let's find out!
Low Cost Cat Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville in November For Final Clinic of 2022

If you have cats you need to get fixed, a low-cost clinic is coming to Evansville in November. If you are a pet owner, one of the most important things you can do to help the pet overpopulation crisis is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Whether your pets are indoor pets, outdoor, or a mix of both, spaying and neutering your pets is the easiest way to help control the pet population.
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season

We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
22nd Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Boonville

If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For 22 years in a row, members of the Boonville community have gathered together to make and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Warrick County that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition continues in 2022.
Evansville Business is Hosting Free Gamer Wars PC Gaming Event October 29th

If you like gaming, this event is right up your alley!. Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

