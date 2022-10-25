Read full article on original website
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
Rockville Metrorail Station Westside Will Experience Temporary Bus Stop Closures, Effective Monday, Oct. 31 – Tuesday, Dec. 27
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) bus shelter closures will begin on Monday, Oct. 31 on the west side of the Rockville Metrorail Station for the installation of bus shelter replacements. The shelter replacements will cause closures that will take place in phases, with each phase lasting two weeks. Ride On and WMATA bus locations will be temporarily moved closer to Rockville Pike/355 to maintain access. Closures and temporary bus locations will be as follows:
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Rockville; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Fire at Twin Towers Complex in Silver Spring; Three Patients Evaluated For Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex on Fidler Lane and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived at the 17-story...
Weekly Message From County Executive Elrich: “Disappointed and Concerned Over Passage of Thrive 2050”
It was an honor this week to introduce my nomination for Montgomery County Health Officer: Dr. Kisha Davis. Dr. Davis is a family physician who is currently vice president of Health Equity at Aledade, here in Montgomery County. She also has served as a medical director at CHI Healthcare, a primary care center in Gaithersburg. Dr. Davis has been engaged in many projects including serving as a White House Fellow and currently serving as the vice chair of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission. She earned her Masters of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and her MD from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
Traffic: List of Upcoming Lane Closures And Planned Construction in Montgomery County
Below is a list of current scheduled construction and lane closures in Montgomery County that could affect your commute, courtesy of the Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation. All work is performed weather permitting. Additional work hours and lane closure times may be necessary to expedite all phases of work...
Traffic: 355 Shut Down at 118 Due to Collision
A traffic collision has 355 south, just before route 118 (Germantown Rd) shut down, with only one lane open, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Electric Scooter Caused Fire at Apartment Complex on Friday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex on Fidler Lane and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to MCFRS Public Information Officers Pete Piringer and James Carpenter. Crews arrived...
Gaithersburg Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are asking the public for help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman. Allure Isabella Mack age 20, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in Gaithersburg. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.
A 19-Year-Old Bicyclist Has Died From Injuries Sustained in Hit-And-Run Collison on Sunday
Montgomery County Police held a press conference today regarding a hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday, October 23rd at approximately 11 p.m., in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton-Glemont. It was announced that the victim, William Villa Vicencio, 19, had passed away due to his injuries. He was described as a happy young man, the son of a single mom who raised three boys, that was looking forward to his 20th birthday. Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada and the family’s pastor spoke at the conference.
40 Years for Co-defendant in Aspen Hill Murder
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge John Maloney sentenced defendant, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., to life in prison suspend all but 40 years and five years of supervised probation upon release. A jury convicted Byrd and co-defendant, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, last month on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy is scheduled for sentencing on December 13th.
Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31
The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
Collision Shuts Down I-270 SB Early Saturday Morning; Residual Delays Expected
8am Update: Fuel from the leaking saddle tank has been removed by hazmat crews and vehicles have been towed from the scene. A collision that took place at approximately 4am on Saturday morning, shut down the through lanes of I-270SB between Rt. 28 (Exit 6) and Montrose Rd (Exit 4), according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer.
‘Certain Party or Parties Unknown’ Art Exhibit in Silver Spring to Open on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Be Available Through Jan. 13
Video Credit: 2021 Certain Party or Parties Unknown Sizzle Produced by Raul Zahir De Leon. A new exhibition at the Betty Mae Kramer Gallery and Music Room (Kramer Gallery) in the Silver Spring Civic Building showcasing original artworks by the seven artists featured in 2021’s outdoor installation Certain Party or Parties Unknown will open on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and be available through Jan. 13.
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
‘Drinking Water in the DC Area: Past, Present and Future’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Online Presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 1
With Western states running out of water, could it happen here? “Drinking Water in the DC Area: Past, Present and Future” will be the focus of a Montgomery History online presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Michael Nardolilli, the executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River...
MCPS Community Message from the School System Medical Officer Concerning Safety for Halloween and Cold and Flu Season
As we head into November and the cooler weather, I would like to share information about health and safety for Halloween and this year’s cold and flu season:. We are paying close attention to the surge of respiratory illness including influenza (flu) cases in our metropolitan region. This week, the Virginia Department of Healthurged residents to prepare for increased respiratory illnesses after a large flu outbreak in a high school attracted national attention. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is another surging infection, with increased numbers straining the capacity of pediatric hospitals. Both influenza and RSV are viruses that cause mild respiratory symptoms in most people, but can be dangerous for very young children, older adults or those with certain medical conditions.
