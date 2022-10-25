Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Phillies set to host Houston with World Series tied at 1-all
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Fresh from singing another rollicking chorus of “Fly, Eagles fly,” fans streamed out of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and quickly turned their attention from the NFL's only unbeaten club to another Philly team, another sport and another building just a few hundred yards away.
dodgerblue.com
Joe Davis Makes Fall Classic Debut As Part Of FOX Sports 25th World Series Broadcast
The World Series stage is set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, with Game 1 taking place on Friday at 5 p.m. PT from Minute Maid Park. For the 25th time, the World Series is being broadcasted exclusively by Fox Sports. Their coverage is also available on Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports app. But for the first time in more than two decades, the game will not be called by Joe Buck.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Receives Full Support From Former World Series Voice Joe Buck
When Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis took over full-time for the late Vin Scully in 2017, being the next in line behind arguably the greatest voice in the history of baseball was no easy task. Now, after finding much success as the new voice of the Dodgers, Davis is...
dodgerblue.com
Rob Manfred: MLB Likely Keeping Automatic Runner Rule For Extra Innings
When MLB was looking to navigate a regular season amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league and Players Association (MLBPA) agreed to the implementation of an automatic runner being placed on second base during extra innings in the interest of health and safety. The rule did not carryover into the...
dodgerblue.com
Yordan Álvarez Recalls Mixed Emotions From Dodgers Trade With Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers were aggressive spenders during the 2015-2016 international signing period, with the likes of Yordan Álvarez, Yadier Alvarez, Starling Heredia and Ronny Brito among their additions. Álvarez, a Cuban native, was the last of that bunch to sign with the Dodgers as an international free agent....
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
dodgerblue.com
Joe Kelly: Houston Astros ‘Tarnished For Life’ After Cheating In 2017 World Series
Joe Kelly was not on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster when they were cheated out of the 2017 World Series by the Houston Astros, but he has been among the most outspoken players about the topic. Kelly also involved himself in the matter when he made a pouty face after...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Hanser Alberto, Justin Turner & More Team Options
A loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series will undoubtedly overshadow a franchise-record 111-win regular season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and as they turn the page to offseason mode, they figure to have a fair amount of roster changes. The Dodgers are slated to...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas: Dodgers Postseason Roster Spot Meant ‘A Lot’
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been fortunate enough to churn out top-end talent from their farm system in the last decade, and although he isn’t touted as one of the elite prospects of the class, Miguel Vargas made his MLB debut on Aug. 3 and made enough of an impression to earn himself a spot on the postseason roster.
