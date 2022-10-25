ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Country Roads Webcast: TCU Preview, Predictions

This episode of the CRW pod features slightly more off-topic babble than usual before discussing WVU football and WVU basketball. Following that, the 8th game of the 2022 WVU season against TCU is previewed, culminating with our keys to victory and score predictions. To close out the episode, we discuss some newfound rumors that are swirling about who may or may not be coaching the Mountaineer Football team next season.
WVU RB CJ Donaldson Exits Second Quarter Drive with Injury

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson was helped off the field by the West Virginia medical staff following a play late in the second quarter. Donaldson took a handoff toward the right sideline and was brought down for a gain of four yards, but struggled to get up and was taken to the medical tent. He was then seen walking out of the tent on his own minutes later.
UPDATE: WVU RB CJ Donaldson Returns to Action to Start Second Half

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The second half began with the return of running back CJ Donaldson for West Virginia. He started off the half with a couple runs for minimal gains. Donaldson was helped off the field by the West Virginia medical staff following a play late in the second quarter.
WVU Baseball Schedule Released for Upcoming 2023 Season

It may be Fall, but it’s not far from baseball season West Virginia. Big 12 schools like WVU released their baseball schedule for the 2023 season. This coming year will mark manager Randy Mazey’s 11th in Morgantown. WVU’s schedule will be packed with intriguing matchups and tough challenges as Mazey looks to continue building up the program after losing some key contributors from the 2022 team.
WVU Football Extends Offer to 4-Star 2024 OT JacQawn McRoy

An offensive line is often the foundation of any good football team, and that’s something West Virginia knows as well as anyone. To that note, the program is now making sure it can retool that line with the loss of some veterans pending. WVU takes a big step in...
WVU Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Attending Home Game Against TCU

West Virginia four-star commit Rodney Gallagher announced via his twitter account Saturday Morning that he will be attending the Mountaineers matchup with TCU. The Laurel Highlands High School product is widely considered the top senior in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also the top ranked recruit of the Neal Brown era and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU history, according to 247Sports’ recruiting services.
West Virginia Defensive Effort Too Much for Bowling Green, Winning 73-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s new-look team came out and showed out on defense, making it too much for Bowling Green to handle during their exhibition game on Friday night. The Mountaineers pulled away 73-57. Defense was West Virginia’s identity during their sole exhibition contest Friday night. The Mountaineers forced 20 turnovers while Bowling Green shot 31 percent from the field.
West Virginia Football’s 3 Keys to Securing Upset Win Over TCU

West Virginia needs a win, but actually getting one will be much easier said than done for the Mountaineers. Even though WVU has beat TCU three straight years, making head coach Neal Brown undefeated against the Horned Frogs, this is a new year and TCU is the class of the Big 12 under new head coach Sonny Dykes. Can WVU get back on track and propel their season to at least finishing in a bowl game? Will TCU impose their will and continue their journey to a conference title and maybe more? Those questions will be answered Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Expect Classic Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football Against TCU

The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 28

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A player in the 2024 class announced receiving an offer from WVU. Update (9:45 AM) – WVU football adds another offer to the 2023 class. Update (8:00 AM) – WVU women’s soccer...
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
WVU F Tre Mitchell Has Not Returned to Practice After Foot Injury

West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has not returned to practice after suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Mitchell’s absence from practice on Thursday afternoon. Huggins is unknown of when Mitchell’s return to the floor could be. “Tre is getting better...
