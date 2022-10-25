West Virginia needs a win, but actually getting one will be much easier said than done for the Mountaineers. Even though WVU has beat TCU three straight years, making head coach Neal Brown undefeated against the Horned Frogs, this is a new year and TCU is the class of the Big 12 under new head coach Sonny Dykes. Can WVU get back on track and propel their season to at least finishing in a bowl game? Will TCU impose their will and continue their journey to a conference title and maybe more? Those questions will be answered Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO