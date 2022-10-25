Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens after beating Tom Brady
After beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson grabbed a sign from a fan with a clear message to the Ravens’ front office: “Pay ’em Now!”. Lamar Jackson wasn’t signaling his teammates. He wasn’t trying to rally fans. No, Lamar’s message was for Baltimore Ravens management.
Jerry Jones reacts to Michael Irvin saying Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Cowboys"
Michael Irvin made some news when he said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that he has “personal knowledge” that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for the Cowboys.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones is putting unreasonable pressure on one of his veteran players
The Dallas Cowboys are always the center of attention, in large part sometimes because of what team owner Jerry Jones says. On Friday, he was at it again. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. When discussing fifth-year wide receiver Michael Gallup, Jones made an eye-opening comment.
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game. Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”
Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie RB Signed to 53 to Replace Injured Ezekiel Elliott; 5 Roster Moves
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in doubt for Sunday's clash against Chicago, but his impending absence opens the door for Malik Davis to strut his stuff.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 8 Performances
Standouts include a running back trio. Plus, a former Packer slows down Kyler Murray, and a team without Tom Brady is leading the NFC South.
Fantasy Football Week 9: Early Waiver Wire and Free Agent Pickups
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, fantasy football players need to start their research on the players to pickup off the waiver wire.
What a Rush! Cowboys' Blowout Paced by Tony Pollard
Thrust into bigger responsibilities by Ezekiel Elliott's injury, Tony Pollard came through for the Dallas Cowboys in the present ... and possibly the future?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/28: Kadarius Toney trade reaction, Kenny Golladay comments, more
It sounds, though, like Golladay is still uncertain when he will return. “I’m gonna see how to how the bye goes.,” Golladay said. “But I will say the past couple days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes as planned. I definitely know I can do big things for this team.””
Big Blue View
Yes, The NY Giants Do Need Receiving Help.............NOW!
At 6-1 with a positive attitude and a new tone set, it's important for the Giants not to be afraid to intelligently accelerate their development. Deep Sixing Toney for a 3 and a 6 was not merely addition by subtraction like just cutting him might have been. Even better, they actually got some real value in return. Now it's time to finish the deal and upgrade the position. For me, Moore's contract is far too expensive. The available realistic options would be Jeury and Claypool Jeury has a nasty habit of dropping the ball and that gives me night sweats. No Thank You. That narrows the field to One, Chase Claypool! (If he really can be had.) My offer for him would be The Giants 3rd Rd pick. My ceiling would be the addition of their assumed supplemental 7th to go with that 3.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: What, if anything, should Giants do at the trade deadline?
With the NFL trade deadline just a few days away, there is a lot to discuss when it comes to the New York Giants. Let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and do that. Wally P asks: You said point blank “The 5-1 record is nice, but the Giants aren’t Super Bowl contenders this year.” I can easily see us being 9-1 a month from now. Would you consider us SB contenders then? I would.
Big Blue View
Hey Ed, some WR thoughts & question
I'm a little confused. Ed advocated for picking up a WR as long as it doesn't cost too much draft capital and we have control beyond this year because we are building for the future. Some names were mentioned that might cost a 3rd+ or even a 7th.Hmm, if its true we are building then why would we give up any draft capital at all to get a receiver that has underperformed? The only reason a receiver with control would be on the trading block at all is because they have not lived up to their promise. So, why not just stand pat and draft a receiver in the 2nd or 3rd round? The only reason that makes sense to me to trade for one is if you believe that guy will be better than what you could draft which brings me back to: they are on the trading block for underperforming. Just don't see the logic is trading for one at all. Drafting one gives you control for longer. I get it, we are lacking at WR and are winning so people what an upgrade now, I disagree, wait for the draft.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The 6-1 New York Giants are in Washington Sunday to face the 4-3 Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, stream, or wager on the action. How to watch. What: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks. When: Sunday, Oct. 30. Where: Lumen Field, Seattle,...
