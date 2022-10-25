I'm a little confused. Ed advocated for picking up a WR as long as it doesn't cost too much draft capital and we have control beyond this year because we are building for the future. Some names were mentioned that might cost a 3rd+ or even a 7th.Hmm, if its true we are building then why would we give up any draft capital at all to get a receiver that has underperformed? The only reason a receiver with control would be on the trading block at all is because they have not lived up to their promise. So, why not just stand pat and draft a receiver in the 2nd or 3rd round? The only reason that makes sense to me to trade for one is if you believe that guy will be better than what you could draft which brings me back to: they are on the trading block for underperforming. Just don't see the logic is trading for one at all. Drafting one gives you control for longer. I get it, we are lacking at WR and are winning so people what an upgrade now, I disagree, wait for the draft.

9 HOURS AGO