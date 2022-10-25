ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Longtime 'Bold and the Beautiful' Star Joins 'General Hospital' in Huge Casting Shift

In huge soap opera cast news, a longtime The Bold and the Beautiful star has now joined General Hospital. According to Soap Opera Digest, Alley Mills, who has been with The Bold and the Beautiful for 15 years, has left the show for General Hospital. At this time, little is known about Mills' role on GH, as the producers are keeping a tight lip on any specifics.
TVOvermind

The Truth Behind George O’Malley’s Death on Grey’s Anatomy

When Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005, the world had no idea what it was in for. The dramatic show began on a high note and has continued for a shocking 19 seasons (so far). It is proving yet again that medical dramas are long-lasting (ER, anyone?) because the world loves to see them. When the show first aired, there was a core group of characters everyone fell for.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
SheKnows

Surprise Return for a ‘True General Hospital Legend’

Almost five decades after her last General Hospital appearance as a regular cast member, Robin Blake returned to the show in the September 30 episode as a Metro Court patron. Long- — and we do mean long– — -time fans of ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama will recall that from 1964-76, she played Judy Clampett, who went from student nurse to full-fledged R.N. and became friends Tracy Adams, the hospital’s first Black doctor.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...

