Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors
On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Woman refuses to split inheritance with nephew
The cost of raising a child from birth to the age of 17 is over $300,000 in the USA, which is, undoubtedly, a huge amount. So parents could do with any help they get, especially if they’re single parents.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
An Unhinged Mother-In-Law Demanded To Hold Newborn Grandkid Before Anyone Else
Becoming a grandmother is a beautiful thing: you get to see your own children become parents themselves, you get to see your legacy passed down to yet another generation, and — apparently — you get to make absolutely ridiculous demands of your daughter-in-law and then sulk when she doesn’t cooperate with your utter madness.
'Cruel' Woman Horrified After Mom Cuts Her Off for ‘Poor Behavior’
Should parents still finance their children, even once they’re adults?. Times are tough, and economically challenging, especially for younger people. The pandemic made it difficult for younger people to enter the workforce and make a living wage.
Woman Refuses to Take in Evicted Stepbrother and Family Members
Should you always help family, even if they treated you poorly in the past?. There are blended families all over the US, with over 1,300 new blended families being formed each day, according to the US Census. These families can come in all shapes and sizes, and are completely valid within their own right.
‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together
A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...
Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes
Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.
People support woman who was harassed by couple for not giving up the extra seat she purchased
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 23, 2022. Reddit users are rallying to support a fellow Reddit user who, in a recent post shared to the r/AmItheAsshole community, shared how she was harassed by a couple for not giving up her extra seat—which she paid for—so that they could sit together. In the post, which has been upvoted more than 34,300 times since being uploaded earlier this year, u/Tessy23 asked if she was in the wrong for not letting them have their way. "I am obese. Like I am comfortable having two seats in the plane type of obese. I am well aware of that and I really don't like to bother people with my weight," she wrote.
Plane Passenger Annoyed By Child Kicking Her Seat While Mother Does Nothing
Few people expect to board a plane and be completely comfortable. The space restrictions don’t really allow for that. But the very least one can hope for is to not have their seat kicked by the passenger behind them. One woman took to Reddit to share her experience with...
‘Unfair’ Son Refuses to Help Parents Raise 'Destructive' Brother
Is it a child’s responsibility to help raise their siblings?. There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child, and this is often representative of family members pitching in to help assist parents with their children.
Woman urged to leave husband after he cancelled job interview to 'save her from rejection'
A woman has been urged to leave her husband after he cancelled her job interview, claiming it would 'save her from rejection'. Taking to Reddit earlier this year, the user that goes by of Mall4907677, revealed how she had to leave her job in 2019 due to 'physical disabilities'. After...
Pregnant Woman Who Turned Off Husband's Work Alarm Backed: 'Never Wakes Up'
Several users on Reddit criticized the husband, saying he needs to be grow up and "be an adult," advising the wife it is "not your job" to wake him up.
Man divides opinion after refusing to give up plane seat for mum and baby
A man has divided opinion after he refused to give up his seat at the request of a mum with a baby. The man in question had decided to splash some extra cash to secure seats in the middle front row for him and his wife for the 10-hour flight from Europe to Asia.
His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans
The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.
'I Dissect Bodies in Front of Hundreds of People'
Human anatomist Samuel Piri tells Newsweek about dissecting bodies for an audience in this original essay.
