Tyla

Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people

A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
The Independent

Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’

A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to split inheritance with nephew

The cost of raising a child from birth to the age of 17 is over $300,000 in the USA, which is, undoubtedly, a huge amount. So parents could do with any help they get, especially if they’re single parents.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Take in Evicted Stepbrother and Family Members

Should you always help family, even if they treated you poorly in the past?. There are blended families all over the US, with over 1,300 new blended families being formed each day, according to the US Census. These families can come in all shapes and sizes, and are completely valid within their own right.
The Independent

‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together

A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...
Upworthy

People support woman who was harassed by couple for not giving up the extra seat she purchased

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 23, 2022. Reddit users are rallying to support a fellow Reddit user who, in a recent post shared to the r/AmItheAsshole community, shared how she was harassed by a couple for not giving up her extra seat—which she paid for—so that they could sit together. In the post, which has been upvoted more than 34,300 times since being uploaded earlier this year, u/Tessy23 asked if she was in the wrong for not letting them have their way. "I am obese. Like I am comfortable having two seats in the plane type of obese. I am well aware of that and I really don't like to bother people with my weight," she wrote.
