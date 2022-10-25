Read full article on original website
In a hard Fought Game, Neosho Falls in First Round of Playoffs to Willard
Neosho was at home tonight hosting Willard in the First Round of MSHSAA High School Football Playoffs. They came into this game as the 4-seed and fall to 5-seed Willard in a hard fought battle 43-29. This brings the Wildcats season to a close and they end the season with a 4-7 record. Huge props […]
Missouri Western piles up over 500 yards, tops Missouri Southern in St. Joseph Saturday
The Missouri Western football team piled up 506 yards of offense, including 310 on the ground, and the Griffons fended off Missouri Southern in a 31-27 victory at Spratt Stadium in the Rogers Pharmacy Hall of Fame game Saturday. The Griffons (4-5) ran 79 plays on offense - 34 more...
Galena Lady Bears
The Galena Lady Bears win Class 1 District 9 Championship during their game against the Wheaton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Lady Bears dominated the Lady Bulldogs winning 3 straight sets, 25 ‑ 19, 25 ‑ 14 and 25 ‑ 18, claiming the title.
Friday Night Football: District playoffs begin across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school football district playoff games begin across Missouri. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
New Record Highlights District Performances as 3 Qualify for State
Three Republic cross country runners earned a berth in the state championship at Columbia next week. Gracie Troester, Kristin Probst, and Brady Purcell are all state-bound based on their performances at the Class 5 District 2 race in Nixa Saturday. Troester finished second in the girls race, and she shattered...
Branson Boys tennis coach earns USTA honor
Branson High School has another award winning coach. Boys Tennis Coach Sean Kembell was named 2022 High School Coach of the Year by the United States Tennis Association. Kembell is the coach who helped found the boys’ tennis program at Branson High School in 2007. He is expected to earn his 200th win as a coach during the upcoming 2023 season, with a career mark of 197-99-4. The team has been to the state Final Four in the last two seasons, has five conference championships (2012, 2013, 2018, 2021, 2022) and three district titles (2012, 2021, 2022.) The team were district runner-up in 2013 and 2018.
Rain will affect parts of the Ozarks Saturday
When constructed, the 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports complex will host the university’s basketball, volleyball, football, and soccer programs. KY3's Nicolette Zangara shares events happening this weekend in the Ozarks. MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s 7th Congressional District discuss why you should vote for them. Updated: 1 hour ago. Candidates for...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Mountain Grove boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — It was Kason Johnson’s eighth birthday. As he was walking with his mother to the family car, he suffered an all-too-common accident many people experience around his age: he lost his balloons. Up and away they went, flying from the town of Mountain Grove, Missouri, never to be seen by Kason […]
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
Jimmie Andrew Bowman
Jimmie Andrew Bowman, 84, of Branson, MO passed away October 25, 2022. Jimmie was born on December 22, 1937, in Purdy, MO, the son of Loyd and Hazel (Smith) Bowman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marjorie June Bowman. Jimmie is survived by his brother...
Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
Woman killed in t-bone crash near Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Barton County Electric were notified of a damaged utility pole. On scene Tpr A.J. Cook tells us a southbound...
Carthage teen injured in crash on I-49 early Saturday
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 19-year-old Carthage teen suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at 1:35 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Wyatt A. Watson, Carthage, was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota northbound on I-49 three miles south of Carthage when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The report says he was not wearing a safety device.
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
David Ray Langston
David Ray Langston, 47, of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, October 15 at his home. David was born on March 18, 1975 in Paducah, KY, the son of Ross & Hazel Marie (Lee) Langston. He was preceded in death by his father. David is survived by his wife, Charise...
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
