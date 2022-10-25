ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana newspapers sold to Minnesota company

By Q2 News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
A Montana newspaper company, made up of 13 newspapers, has been sold to a company in Minnesota.

The Adams Publishing Group based in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, will purchase Yellowstone Newspapers, which started with the Miles City Star in 1957, the two companies announced jointly Monday.

The deal also includes:

  • The Laurel Outlook
  • The Big Horn County News
  • The Carbon County News
  • The Livingston Enterprise
  • The Glendive Ranger-Review
  • The Lewistown News-Argus
  • The Dillon Tribune
  • The Big Timber Pioneer
  • The Stillwater County News
  • The Terry Tribune
  • The (Forsyth) Independent Press
  • The Judith Basin Press.

Adams already owns newspapers in Bozeman and Belgrade.

According to the Adams website , the two companies reached an agreement last Friday and the sale is expected to be finalized on Nov. 1.

Comments / 2

1d ago

Oh boy, it’s called cornering the market for liberal ideas. The Missoulian is so biased I can’t even imagine how bad this move will be. Controlling the media.

Reply
3
