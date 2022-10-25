Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KHON2
Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill
We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
honolulumagazine.com
Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon Farm Ships to Your Door
“You want persimmons, I suppose,” Noel Hashimoto says when we walk up to the window where he’s sorting the day’s harvest. We’ve driven up to Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon and Cherimoya farm on Maui, and here, on the cool slopes of Haleakalā, it feels like fall—albeit a tropical version, its colors manifested in pumpkin-hued flowering vines, orange birds of paradise, and, what we’re here for, the persimmon grove, heavy with fruit.
KITV.com
Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
KHON2
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi
When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Island of Hawai`i: Napua at Mauna Lani Beach Club
Through Na`au, I have been fortunate to meet the owners of Napua at Mauna Lani Beach Club - Chef Keoni and Brandon (they also own Kaunamano Farms), and I was glad I finally had a chance to dine there. The restaurant focuses on hyperlocal sourcing, and features many menu items...
mauinow.com
Hotel Wailea hires Maui native as new director of food and beverage
Hotel Wailea has hired Maui native Derrin Abac as its new director of food and beverage to lead the resort-wide culinary team, including The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea and Birdcage Bar, an open-air lounge concept with dramatic island views. Abac is a fourth-generation Maui resident with an esteemed background. He...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
KITV.com
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Explore the many varieties of plumeria at Koko Crater Botanical Garden
Frangipani, melia, or plumeria. Whatever you call this fragrant bloom, it's coming to the end of its growing season. The trees will enter a dormant period. Leaves will drop and so will their watering needs until it gets close to spring. The Conversation took a trip to the Koko Crater...
Yelp: This is where to find the best curry in Hawaii
From Thai curry, to Indian and Japanese curries, Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
Hawaii market leveling amid 7% mortgage rates
Element Mortgage said those who are looking to buy a home in the Islands will have to lower their expectations since mortgage rates are at 7%.
National Black Cat Day: How to celebrate in Hawaii
National Black Cat Day is observed every year on Oct. 27 which is close to the spooky holiday Halloween.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: The Rock shows off his moves for his mother's birthday
Grace Lee is joined by Thomas Obungen from Frolic Hawaii looking at eateries dedicated to making musubi and onigiri. They try Mai Musubi, Higoto Japenese Eatery, Got'z Grindz and Komedokoro. Real Estate Report: Sales pace slowing for homes on Oahu. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. John Connelley from Locations explains...
honolulumagazine.com
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files
Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
Comments / 0