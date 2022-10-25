ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KHON2

Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill

We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
honolulumagazine.com

Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon Farm Ships to Your Door

“You want persimmons, I suppose,” Noel Hashimoto says when we walk up to the window where he’s sorting the day’s harvest. We’ve driven up to Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon and Cherimoya farm on Maui, and here, on the cool slopes of Haleakalā, it feels like fall—albeit a tropical version, its colors manifested in pumpkin-hued flowering vines, orange birds of paradise, and, what we’re here for, the persimmon grove, heavy with fruit.
KITV.com

Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
KHON2

Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Island of Hawai`i: Napua at Mauna Lani Beach Club

Through Na`au, I have been fortunate to meet the owners of Napua at Mauna Lani Beach Club - Chef Keoni and Brandon (they also own Kaunamano Farms), and I was glad I finally had a chance to dine there. The restaurant focuses on hyperlocal sourcing, and features many menu items...
mauinow.com

Hotel Wailea hires Maui native as new director of food and beverage

Hotel Wailea has hired Maui native Derrin Abac as its new director of food and beverage to lead the resort-wide culinary team, including The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea and Birdcage Bar, an open-air lounge concept with dramatic island views. Abac is a fourth-generation Maui resident with an esteemed background. He...
KITV.com

Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Explore the many varieties of plumeria at Koko Crater Botanical Garden

Frangipani, melia, or plumeria. Whatever you call this fragrant bloom, it's coming to the end of its growing season. The trees will enter a dormant period. Leaves will drop and so will their watering needs until it gets close to spring. The Conversation took a trip to the Koko Crater...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Rock shows off his moves for his mother's birthday

Grace Lee is joined by Thomas Obungen from Frolic Hawaii looking at eateries dedicated to making musubi and onigiri. They try Mai Musubi, Higoto Japenese Eatery, Got'z Grindz and Komedokoro. Real Estate Report: Sales pace slowing for homes on Oahu. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. John Connelley from Locations explains...
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files

Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
