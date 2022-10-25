Read full article on original website
Related
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
kotatv.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
KELOLAND TV
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash Monday in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died after a car crash in Rapid City. Rapid City Police responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Catron Boulevard and Black Hills Boulevard Monday evening. Reports say that the driver of a maroon vehicle was...
Comments / 0