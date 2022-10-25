Read full article on original website
States where abortion is on the ballot in November
(NEXSTAR) – The Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a...
Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms
Judges up for retention in the Nov. 8 election include those representing the Supreme Court of Missouri, five circuit courts and three courts of appeals districts.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Kids in the Midwest will get more blood screenings under EPA plan to deal with lead threat
October 28, 2022A joint investigation by The Missouri Independent and the Midwest Newsroom. A study shows about half of children in the United States have detectable levels of lead in their blood, despite federal regulations that ban or restrict its use. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) adopted a new strategy...
Missouri Blue Scholarship launched for aspiring law enforcement officers
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a $1 million "Missouri Blue Scholarship" fund on Friday.
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
St. Charles advocate explains research linking COVID-19 to mental health
Even after two years, society is still feeling the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many national studies show that the pandemic has affected the mental health of children and students.
California cannabis companies under fire for THC inflation
(NewsNation) — Two California cannabis companies are being accused of marketing falsely advertised percentages of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the chemical that gives users a high. Filed by Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno against DreamFields Brands and Med for America, Inc. on Oct. 20,...
Most common fast food chains in Missouri
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
New warning from childcare providers after boy’s drowning death
Licensed childcare providers are warning parents, following our exclusive Fox Files report Thursday.
Fatal crash of a 74-year-old in north St. Louis
A fatal crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road Friday evening.
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Teen dead in fatal early morning wreck in south STL
Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive.
Fashion show fundraiser to support grieving families
A grieving mother empowers others at the Like a Rose Infant Loss Fashion Show.
