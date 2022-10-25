ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Silver Is On The Rise. Here Are 2 Reasons Why It Could Be More Valuable Than Gold

Investors are currently flocking to gold since it’s a tangible asset that holds its value during inflationary times. However, many investors have regarded silver as a lesser precious metal than gold. While gold is rarer and costs more than silver ($1,654 per ounce vs $19.49 per ounce), silver could...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Exchange Coincheck To List On Nasdaq By Merging With SPAC

Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck will complete its Nasdaq listing by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc THCP in July 2023. The merger was initially planned for March this year when its estimated value was roughly $1.25 billion. “In addition to crypto asset exchanges, Coincheck...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Benzinga

Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Benzinga

Is Palladium More Valuable Than Gold?

Gold has many uses and is thought to be the standard for precious metals, trading at $1,654 per ounce. Most investors overlook Palladium, which is even more valuable at $1,954 per ounce, respectively. Here’s why Palladium is more valuable than gold:. Key part for emission reducing autos. Palladium is...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Gained This Week After Meta Platforms, Intel Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded higher by some 10.52% to $138.34 this week. Shares of semiconductor stocks gained after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its AI and data center capex outlook. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large also traded higher this week in sympathy with Intel Corporation INTC,...
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
UTAH STATE
Benzinga

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Benzinga

RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy