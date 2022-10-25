Did you know that the most common orthopedic injury in a dog is a cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) tear or an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear?. These common tears are extremely painful, and one of the first things you will notice is your dog not being able to put pressure on their injured leg and they will start limping. Another sign your dog has an ACL or CCL injury is if their knee starts to swell.

