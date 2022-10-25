Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 41, Syracuse 24
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday for a variety of reasons, but there was only one reason that mattered — a win. Notre Dame had a certain amount of expectations heaped upon it over the past two games as big favorites over Stanford and UNLV, and they failed miserably against Stanford and — in some ways — they failed against the Rebels as well.
2022 College Football Review: Notre Dame VS Syracuse
The Week 9 stop on the 2022 Notre Dame football amusement park ride brought more good prizes than most of us expected. Although there was enough data and commentary for me to have been confident that this week’s game would turn out some decent results for the Irish, I was wholly prepared to walk away with a set of plastic clappers that are fun for about 2 seconds before you realized that it’s kind of a crappy prize. Instead, we all were gifted with one of those nice stuffed animals (maybe not the giant panda we were hoping for) but nonetheless something we can take back home with pride.
Irish fend off Orange comeback and win in The Dome 41-24
I said the last two weeks, it’s been a while since I have had such a tough time reading who the Notre Dame football team truly is. Normally by this time of the season, we have a general idea of who the team is and how they are going to come out and perform week to week. I was nowhere close to that kind of thought process with this team. That was until the clock hit all zeros in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. For better or for worse I feel I am finally starting to get a grasp of what to expect out of this team. I’m not going to make the same mistake I did after the last time we beat the #16 team in the nation. I know this Syracuse team is no world-beater, while I did put them on my list of the hardest games heading into the season. From where my expectations are for Notre Dame, I’d argue we could and should beat this team by much more. That’s been the common thread through each game this year. Marcus Freeman described it pretty well when we said that they were a good team who didn’t always play like it. It may seem oversimplified but I think it’s true. I think there are some really big bright spots on this team that are overshadowed by a lack of execution and mistakes. I think there may be some evidence that may be improving. Yesterday was a step, how big? We will see.
Quick Recap: Notre Dame blows up the dome from the ground and beats Syracuse 41-24
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win on the road against the Syracuse Orange, and they won 41-24 because the Irish were bigger and stronger in the trenches. The Irish got out of the gates with absolute quickness as Brandon Joseph picked off Garrett Shrader and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown to put the Irish up 7-0 seven seconds into the game.
GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Syracuse Orange
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have its hands full today as it travels to upstate New York to take on the suddenly mighty Syracuse Orange. The Orange have a 6-1 record and top 20 ranking, whereas the Irish really do seem to be making it up as they go along — which explains about 12% of its 4-3 record with dreadful home losses to Marshall and Stanford.
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman Updates Media Ahead of Syracuse
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday following last week’s win against the UNLV Rebels and before this weekend’s trip to New York to take on the Syracuse Orange. Injury updates, regulation changes, and more were up for discussion. Orange Analysis. On adjusting...
Notre Dame Hockey: Michigan State Series Preview
For the third consecutive series, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team will play a series against a team from Michigan. This time around it is also the opening of Big Ten conference play as the ranked Notre Dame welcomes the Michigan State Spartans to South Bend for two games.
Notre Dame Football: Father Nate’s legend continues to grow
For a number of years you have noticed a certain man of faith roaming the sidelines, and leading the team in prayer — and out onto the field of battle. His name is Father Nate Wills, and he is a Catholic priest within the Congregation of Holy Cross — he’s also Notre Dame Football’s team chaplain, and a current resident of Keough Hall.
