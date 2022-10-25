I said the last two weeks, it’s been a while since I have had such a tough time reading who the Notre Dame football team truly is. Normally by this time of the season, we have a general idea of who the team is and how they are going to come out and perform week to week. I was nowhere close to that kind of thought process with this team. That was until the clock hit all zeros in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. For better or for worse I feel I am finally starting to get a grasp of what to expect out of this team. I’m not going to make the same mistake I did after the last time we beat the #16 team in the nation. I know this Syracuse team is no world-beater, while I did put them on my list of the hardest games heading into the season. From where my expectations are for Notre Dame, I’d argue we could and should beat this team by much more. That’s been the common thread through each game this year. Marcus Freeman described it pretty well when we said that they were a good team who didn’t always play like it. It may seem oversimplified but I think it’s true. I think there are some really big bright spots on this team that are overshadowed by a lack of execution and mistakes. I think there may be some evidence that may be improving. Yesterday was a step, how big? We will see.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO