Read full article on original website
Related
5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists
You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
Lima News
Living with Children: The most important social courtesy to teach a child
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently. A parent recently wrote me, asking,...
ohmymag.co.uk
The length of your hair says a lot about your personality
Our hair, and our relationship with it, can often be a journey, to say the least. It literally grows while we grow as a person, until, well, we cut it. Our hair is essentially tied to the way we see ourselves, and the way we want others to perceive us, and this involves a ton of internal hormones that we call emotions. We’ve all been there, from placing too much faith in ourselves with scissors as a teenager, because we were absolutely sure that we could DIY the perfect bangs, to finally learning how to best style our hair based on its colour and texture. It’s a long process involving a lot of experimentation and emotions.
My boring marriage made me think about what I really want out of life
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Within the carefully cultivated walls of my marriage on any given day, there are many things left unsaid, undone, and blatantly disheveled.
psychologytoday.com
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
Talking to strangers might make you happier, a study on 'relational diversity' finds
A study finds that we are happier the more we talk with different categories of people — colleagues, family, strangers — and the more evenly our conversations are spread out among those groups.
PsyPost
Eye-tracking study finds sleep-deprived people spend less time attending to faces, which could harm social interactions
Researchers at Uppsala University Sweden investigated the relationship between sleep deprivation and facial recognition behaviors. Their results indicate that those who experience sleep deprivation reduce the overall time they observe faces and tend to perceive them as less attractive and trustworthy. These findings suggest that the chronically sleep-deprived could experience challenges in social interactions and perceive others in a more negative light.
momcollective.com
An Introverted Mom’s Guide To Faking Friendships
I was never great at making friends. I always needed a lot of time to recharge and don’t even get started on my social anxiety when it came to a group of women. But then I saw those two pink lines and was instantly excited to have a friend I didn’t need to search out or impress (in the hopes my baby would like me for me, they usually do, right?!). I could tell her everything and not be completely alone.
8 tips to keep you sane while traveling with kids this Thanksgiving
I love Thanksgiving—the constant snacking, no pressure to buy gifts, the kick-off to the holiday season, all of it. What I don't love, especially when my kids were young, are the Thanksgiving travel hassles. Traveling with young kids can be difficult under the best of circumstances; add the holiday rush and I’m sweating just thinking about it. But there are ways to ease the stress and challenges, and we've gathered up some of the best Thanksgiving travel tips for families with young kids.
Parenting kids ages 9 months to high school senior is challenging and rewarding
My life continues to enter new and fascinating stages of parenting. Though they feel unique to me, I’m sure others out there have found themselves in similar positions. My wife and I have our three older boys all in high school now. On the plus side, it is handy all having them in the same school again. On the down side, the tuition bill is really a kick in the pants. Our oldest is a senior and so that brings all sorts of extra emotional experiences like watching them go through senior nights, witnessing them playing their last soccer game of the season and a last cross-country meet. There’s also the senior pictures and all the other fun of getting ready for graduation. Maybe the biggest task of them all is the college hunt. It was quite overwhelming back in April when we began to make some college visits. I’m not sure what was more daunting, picturing our oldest getting ready to go off to school, or looking at what a year of school was going to cost.
Photographer calls out dads’ behavior for family photos in viral TikTok
Something tells me that this video is going to ring true for a lot of moms out there—so brace yourselves. In a viral TikTok video, a mother (@lukesmom21) shared her disheartening experience with taking family photos. "Well family pictures is over... my son didn't sleep well last night so...
I'm a divorce attorney who represents the kids. Here's what parents should know about minimizing the impacts of divorce.
She sometimes represents kids in divorce cases and suggests parents don't bad-mouth their ex-spouse in front of the kids.
I was proud of my multitasking—until I realized the damage it was doing to my life
Two years ago, I wrote an article about motherhood and multitasking—how as mothers we have become conditioned to doing multiple things at once. I lauded it an admirable skill, a notch on our belts. We are multitasking mothers who gets things done. I’m a multitasking mom who gets things done. Yet, I’ve come to realize it’s not all I thought it was. That badge of honor I wore somehow now is replaced by a feeling that my ability to do multiple things at once prevents me from doing any one thing very well.
CNBC
I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here's the 'unpopular' parenting rule I always used on my kids
Here's a wake-up call for American parents: We are doing too much for our kids. This is the origin of "helicopter parenting," in which we constantly remove obstacles so that our kids don't have to deal with challenges. There were many unpopular parenting rules I followed as a young, single...
rubiconline.com
[STAFF EDITORIAL] Encourage independence as a skill teenagers need before reaching adulthood
Going out to sports games with friends, attending dances that go into the night, and becoming closer with peers; these are the moments in high school to be cherished. But to participate in these activities, a bit of permission from parents is first needed. High school is a time for...
Why kids delay bedtime with “One more thing… ” and what you can do
Bedtime struggles plagued our home night after night to the point that I began to dread the sun going down. That seems a little dramatic, I know, but hand to the sky, I did. I couldn’t understand how my child was able to turn the bedtime process into an hour or two, and on really exasperating nights, three hours of crying, melting, and doing everything but going to sleep.
walpolestudentmedianetwork.com
High School Students Normalize Toxic Behavior
In modern day society, the behavior put into the world by teenagers is seemingly normalized by trends and opinions.Toxic behaviors and opinions are dangerously normalized in society today. As a community it is easy to adapt to ideas quickly, and in numerous cases, people are unaware that adapting to an environment of others opinions is a toxic trait. Here are a few concepts society has normalized that produce a manipulative environment for the teenage mind.
TikTok videos asking for kid-free flights don’t help anyone
Let’s start by stating the obvious: no one—and I mean no one—likes listening to crying babies on airplanes. And every so often (admittedly more often lately) someone goes viral with a TikTok or social media post about how we need adults-only flights. Earlier this month, @balubrigada posted...
I’m going to let my teens trick or treat for as long as they want to
The twinkle in their eyes as I revealed their vampire costumes signifies the magical spark that exists each year on October 31st. The moment September begins, my children start planning Halloween, a holiday believed to have begun 2000 years ago. They try on their costumes, practice being in character and solidify a location for their candy-collecting route. This all takes place before the leaves even begin to change. Along with friends, they eagerly await the evening as it draws near. And by eagerly, I mean our house is filled with talk of candy, costumes and cobwebs for the entire autumn season.
Motherly
New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0