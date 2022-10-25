Read full article on original website
High levels of BPA found in sports bras, according to new report
A report found that several brands of sports bras and athletic shirts could expose a person wearing them to up to 22 times the safe limit of bisphenol A (BPA), based on California standards.
A nutritionist’s guide to the best foods for pregnancy, from the early days to the third trimester
As soon as you see that faint positive line on a pregnancy test, the questions start rolling in. What are the best pregnancy foods? Or, more likely, which foods should I avoid during pregnancy? Some off-limits foods are a no-brainer: You should avoid alcohol and raw sushi and undercooked meats, but other foods you might regularly enjoy, like salmon, may still be A-OK per the latest research on eating fish in pregnancy.
These popular Pine-Sol cleaning products are being recalled
Pine-Sol is recalling its multi-surface and all purpose cleaners. The popular household cleaning products brand, whose parent company is Clorox, issued the recall because certain products could contain a potentially harmful bacteria. Here's what you need to know and what to do if you currently have these products in your home.
A new RSV shot could be available as soon as next year
As RSV cases continue to rise, experts warn that the virus is spreading at an usually high rate—we’re already much further ahead in case numbers than is typically expected for this time of year. Some estimates show that 71% of the country’s 40,000 pediatric hospital beds are currently filled, the highest rate in 2 years, ABC News reports. The RSV surge has parents of young infants everywhere understandably worried.
