On-camera monitors are an essential tool for anyone doing video work, but a proper display is often quite expensive. Modern iPhones and iPads have spectacular screens, however, and in those displays are a ton of potential for filmmakers. The Accsoon SeeMo acts as a go-between for your camera and iPhone or iPad, allowing you to feed it an HDMI signal from your camera and use it as an on-camera monitor. How does it perform in practice? This great video review takes a look.

11 HOURS AGO