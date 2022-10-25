Read full article on original website
DeNoise AI or Photo AI: Which Topaz Labs Product Best Removes Noise?
Topaz Labs recently released its all-in-one Photo AI suite that magically removes noise, sharpens, and increases resolution all at the single click of a button. But how does it compare with its own individual products, in this case DeNoise AI?. If you're not familiar with Topaz Labs' editing products, for...
More Information on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II and RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM Emerges
There are increasing rumors that the Canon EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera and RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens are on their way soon, and now, more info on both has emerged, including expected prices. Canon Rumors is reporting more information on the upcoming Canon EOS R6 Mark II...
Turn Your iPhone Into a Powerful On-Camera Monitor With This Tool
On-camera monitors are an essential tool for anyone doing video work, but a proper display is often quite expensive. Modern iPhones and iPads have spectacular screens, however, and in those displays are a ton of potential for filmmakers. The Accsoon SeeMo acts as a go-between for your camera and iPhone or iPad, allowing you to feed it an HDMI signal from your camera and use it as an on-camera monitor. How does it perform in practice? This great video review takes a look.
Pushing a Camera to its Limits on a Low Light Husky Ride
If you want to know how good your camera is, pushing its abilities as far as they will go is the way to find out. Combining speed, vibration, and low light stretches its photographic capabilities, and flying mud, rain, and thick fog help too. Both my sister and her husband...
How to Add Catchlights to a Subject in Photoshop
Catchlights are one of the most important bits of a portrait that signify a professional image. It is not uncommon, however, for your subject to be posed in a way where they just miss having a catchlight. That is no reason to bin that photo, though, as you can add a realistic catchlight quickly and easily in Photoshop. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
