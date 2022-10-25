ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The Country Music Association Awards will open this year's show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90 .

Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King.

Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

Online: https://cmaawards.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Related
BBC

Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful...
TENNESSEE STATE
Stereogum

Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together

A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year

Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
People

Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance

Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson will join forces for a tribute performance to the Country Music Hall of Fame member at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 Alan Jackson is being honored with the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award! The "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" icon will receive the prestigious honor at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9 — where country stars Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson will deliver a tribute performance...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Opens Up About Closing ‘Biggest Year’ of Her Life With Ryman Concert

Prior to her two-night performances at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, Carly Pearce opened up about closing her “biggest year” yet with the upcoming shows. While speaking with PopCulture, Carly Pearce declared, “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am for these two shows at the Ryman. Being able to perform at such a historic and iconic venue feels like such a dream come true. I honestly couldn’t think of a better way to close the biggest year of my life and I know it’s a night I’ll never forget.”
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Every CMA Awards New Artist of the Year Winner Ever

The Horizon Award was introduced at the 1981 CMA Awards, to recognize fresh and emerging country artists. Terri Gibbs, the hitmaker behind "Somebody's Knocking," was the first-ever artist to be awarded the trophy in this specific category, and many of the Horizon Award winners who followed Gibbs are artists whose stars continued to rise: the Judds, Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and other notable singers.
