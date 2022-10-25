ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The 4 major US cities where the average starter home is still affordable: study

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2Ap5_0ilu2HAa00

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, but thanks to soaring mortgage rates, things haven’t gotten easier for first-time home buyers.

Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities and calculated whether or not a renter could, on average, comfortably afford the median starter home.

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

The study found that only four major U.S. cities fit the criteria after mortgage rates jumped to 7 percent in October: Detroit, Tulsa, Memphis and Oklahoma City.

City State Median Starter Home Price September Starter Home Down Payment Loan Amount Yearly Payment (7%) Yearly Income Required (7%)
Detroit MI $48,129 $9,626 $38,503 $5,731 $19,103
Tulsa OK $95,481 $19,096 $76,385 $8,857 $29,524
Memphis TN $87,174 $17,435 $69,739 $8,390 $27,966
Oklahoma City OK $126,442 $25,288 $101,154 $11,121 $37,071
(Point2)

Since August, when rates were closer to 5.5%, Kansas City, Missouri and Baltimore have both fallen off the list of affordable cities. To qualify, the monthly mortgage payment had to be no more than 30% of a renter’s household income, assuming a 20% down payment.

For the breakdown of all 50 cities and the full methodology see the report on the Point2Homes site .

Higher mortgage rates reduce homebuyers’ purchasing power, resulting in fewer people being able to afford to buy a home. Consider, a buyer who got a 3% rate on a 30-year mortgage to buy a $300,000 home last year would only be able to borrow $190,000 today for the same monthly payment.

“This is why the buyers have essentially been pushed out of the market,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Reator’s.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply along with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has been climbing amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates in its bid to bring down inflation. The 10-year yield reached its highest level since June 2008 last week.

In September, U.S. home sales fell 1.5% from the month before and 23.8% from the torrid pace of the previous year, according to the NAR. First-time buyers made up 29% of sales for the second month in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Attorney representing 14-year-old allegedly punched by Waukegan teacher speaks

Kevin O’Connor, attorney at O’Connor Law Firm, Ltd., joins Lisa Dent to explain why he’s representing 14-year-old Brandon Cole who suffered injuries after a teacher at Jack Benny Middle School in Waukegan allegedly attacked him. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
WAUKEGAN, IL
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois State Board of Education releases 2022 Report Card

CHICAGO — The Illinois School Board of Education released its first report card on education Thursday since the pandemic closed schools across the country. The state superintendent of education said in a statement “The report shows we are absolutely on the right track.” An annual snapshot of the state’s education system, the ‘Report Card’ is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

New type of film could rejuvenate film photography

PARSONS, Kans. — Film photographers now have a new and exciting option when it comes to shooting and developing still photos. Los Angeles based, CineStill Film recently released their new 400D color negative film. The 400D film is a little different compared to other films sold by CineStill. According to the company’s website, this new […]
PARSONS, KS
WGN Radio

Climate change-fueled heat waves have cost the world’s economy trillions: study

Heat waves driven by climate change have cost the global economy trillions of dollars since the early 1990s, a new study finds. From 1992-2013, nations lost an estimated $16 trillion to the impacts of high temperatures on human health, productivity and agricultural output, according to the study, published in Science Advances on Friday. And the world’s poorest […]
WGN Radio

Where is pi, the next variant of COVID-19?

Nearly a year after omicron first landed in America, we have seen sublineages of omicron spread left and right – BA.2, then BA.4 and BA.5, now even XBB. But we have yet to see a variant arise deemed concerning enough to earn a Greek letter for a name.
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy