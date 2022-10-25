New extended-stay hotel planned for north Champaign

The hotel chain stayAPT Suites lists Champaign, Bloomington, Normal and Rockford among the cities in the pre-construction/permitting mode for adding franchises. StayApt Suites

CHAMPAIGN — The hotel chain stayApt Suites will break ground next month on a new 76-room hotel at 111 W. Petry Court, C, behind the SafeWorks Illinois medical office site, state Rep. Mike Marron said Monday.

“A new hotel brand called stayApt Suites will become the first lodging facility along the heavily traveled North Market Street corridor, and construction should start in November,” said Marron, R-Fithian.

He’s been supporting business growth in this corridor since 2019, he said.

StayApt Suites will cater to business travelers, with 500-plus-square-foot suites in an apartment-style concept suited to long-term lodging, according to Marron.

StayApt Suites is based in North Carolina, and Champaign will be one of its first Illinois locations. The chain projects it will have 30 hotels open in the U.S. by the end of next year, with another 40 in development.

Marron said he worked with Dr. David Fletcher, one of the owners of 812 Illinois Properties LLC, which is developing property on North Market Street.

Fletcher, medical director and CEO of SafeWorks, also plans to expand his medical office building to attract more independent health businesses, Marron said.

“We believe that having an extended stay hotel next door will improve our ability to serve out-of-area patients, Fletcher said.