Yourzak to share his experience 'Down the Mississippi in a Leaky Canoe'

Huck Finn famously took off on a raft trip down the Mississippi River. Others enjoy luxury cruises down the river that divides America. Luke Yourzak decided to “thru-boat” the more than 2,300-mile journey in a canoe.

The public is invited to learn about Yourzak’s adventures during his presentation, “Down the Mississippi in a Leaky Canoe,” for the Thursdays at the U series this week at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.

Yourzak will speak from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234, Ritzinger Hall. The presentation will be livestreamed.

He will describe his encounters with weather, aching muscles, interesting characters, a variety of other river-going vessels and more. Yourzak hails from Sarona, but is invested in traveling widely and embarking on one adventure after another.

The Thursdays at the U weekly series is free and open to the public, thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation. Neither seating reservations nor parking permits are needed for campus guests.

For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or email Linda Tollefsrud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.