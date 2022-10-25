ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Yourzak to share his experience 'Down the Mississippi in a Leaky Canoe'

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGjAb_0ilu23tf00

Huck Finn famously took off on a raft trip down the Mississippi River. Others enjoy luxury cruises down the river that divides America. Luke Yourzak decided to “thru-boat” the more than 2,300-mile journey in a canoe.

The public is invited to learn about Yourzak’s adventures during his presentation, “Down the Mississippi in a Leaky Canoe,” for the Thursdays at the U series this week at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.

Yourzak will speak from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234, Ritzinger Hall. The presentation will be livestreamed.

He will describe his encounters with weather, aching muscles, interesting characters, a variety of other river-going vessels and more. Yourzak hails from Sarona, but is invested in traveling widely and embarking on one adventure after another.

The Thursdays at the U weekly series is free and open to the public, thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation. Neither seating reservations nor parking permits are needed for campus guests.

For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or email Linda Tollefsrud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
741
Followers
869
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy