While it may not be quite as bad as the MCU with its time-travel and multiverses, Star Wars can also be guilty of the “no one ever really being dead” trend. For example, we all saw Boba Fett fall into the sarlacc pit, just for him to magically become a main character in his own Disney Plus series. And in that series, The Book of Boba Fett, another character died – but it’s not necessarily the last we’ll see of them.

2 DAYS AGO