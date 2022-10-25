Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Vancouver's 'Ugly Secrets' Have Been Revealed After Someone From Toronto Asked For The Tea
Sometimes when you're visiting a city it's all rainbows and sunshine, but living there is usually a different story. Someone in Toronto pondering a move to Vancouver was worried about all the "ugly secrets" the city might have and turned to B.C. Reddit for advice. All it took was that...
Narcity
Yonge Street Will Be A Part Of Many Toronto Road Closures & This Weekend Will Be A Mess
Anyone who frequently drives on Yonge Street will want to consider alternate routes or taking the TTC this weekend because Toronto road closures are turning downtown into one big traffic trap. On Thursday, the city released a lengthy list of closures and restrictions, some of which will be in effect...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Everywhere Except 2 Spots Tomorrow & They'll Be The Cheapest
Ontario gas prices are set to follow Thursday and Friday's upward trend this weekend, with Toronto, Windsor and Ottawa all predicted to rise to a gloomy 180.9 cents per litre. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, pumps will rise by another 4 cents on Saturday, October 29. If predictions hold, the spike will mark the fourth day that the province has recorded increases, with most spots up 20 cents from the 160.9 cents per litre they were offering on Tuesday, October 25.
Narcity
Doug Ford Called The Liberals 'Politically Corrupt' & Then Quickly Had To Roll Things Back
An exchange at Queen's Park between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and John Fraser, MPP for Ottawa South and interim leader of the Ontario Liberal party, ended abruptly on Thursday after Ford was instructed to retract some of his hot takes on the federal government. Fraser found himself on the receiving...
Comments / 0