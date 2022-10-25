Ontario gas prices are set to follow Thursday and Friday's upward trend this weekend, with Toronto, Windsor and Ottawa all predicted to rise to a gloomy 180.9 cents per litre. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, pumps will rise by another 4 cents on Saturday, October 29. If predictions hold, the spike will mark the fourth day that the province has recorded increases, with most spots up 20 cents from the 160.9 cents per litre they were offering on Tuesday, October 25.

2 DAYS AGO