Rounds of rain and a few strong to severe storms will roll through southeast Texas, mainly mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Stay weather aware and tuned into FOX 26 Houston as we help you navigate through any problem spots that may arise throughout the day. World Series game 1 coverage begins only on Fox at 5 p.m., with showers and storms gradually waning into the overnight hours. Saturday is a bit of a transition day but conditions are looking much better for game 2 through Halloween. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system as it marches east, as it may impact away games in Philly next week.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO