ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqD7k_0iltzhMF00

LONDON (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.

Adidas said Tuesday that it conducted a “thorough review” and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the move.

Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

He recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other comments. He was also criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

Ye’s talent agency, CAA, dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about him.

Hollywood talent agency CAA cuts ties with Kanye West

The Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye last week, according to Women’s Wear Daily. JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye’s antisemitic comments.

In recent weeks, Ye has also ended his company’s association with Gap and has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers.

After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy conservative social network Parler.

Demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass Saturday unfurled a banner praising Ye’s antisemitic comments, prompting an outcry on social media as celebrities and others said they stand with Jewish people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sisters have been arraigned on charges after being accused of stabbing a woman multiple times during a dispute police say was about their children According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found safe

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say 6-year-old Zoe Moss has been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County, at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 25. On Oct. 27, State Police said “she […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arraigned on trafficking crack cocaine charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man facing charges after a package shipped from Panama was intercepted by police and discovered cocaine was hidden inside was arraigned. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ernesto Robert Richards, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with selling crack cocaine on February 23. Richards was arraigned in Luzerne County Central Court on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

I-81 back open after multi-car crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a portion of Interstate 81 was closed for a period of time Thursday due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Lackawanna County. PennDOT showed that both lanes were closed between State Route 84 and exit 191A the Dickson City exit due to the crash that occurred before noon. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a deadly vehicle crash in Cass Township Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers say just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon a crash occurred on Valley Road involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. According to PSP, the pickup truck, driven by William Flynn, was attempting […]
WBRE

Woman’s escape from alleged knife-wielding rapist

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say held a knife to a woman’s throat in an attempt to rape her; however, she was able to escape. Bloomsburg police said they responded to a report of an attempted rape around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of East […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Record online lottery prize won by Pennsylvania player

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lottery player from Centre County recently won a prize of more than $1.6 million playing the online game PA Big Winner Spectacular, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The $1,616,808.72 prize is the largest online prize won in U.S. history, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. PA Big […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman walking with child sent to hospital after car struck them

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with a child in a stroller. Lackawanna County Communications Center officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Crash shuts down I-81 near Dickson City exit

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a portion of Interstate 81 is closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. PennDOT shows that all lanes are closed between State Route 84 and exit 191A the Dickson City exit due to the crash. Lackawanna County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News there are injuries in the crash […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

Political analysts react to PA Senate debate

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — So who won the debate? And will the debate have any impact on who voters will support on November 8? The debate covered a wide range of topics. However, with any debate, the winner is oftentimes in the eyes of the beholder. Eyewitness News Reporter Andy Mehalshick watched the debate with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy