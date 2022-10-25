ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret

Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out for October in just eight days

Recipients of Social Security benefits will only need to wait a little more than a week before their monthly payments worth up to $1,657 are sent to them. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with payments starting with people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month. Payments to Social Security recipients are given depending on their birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts in just two days

Recipients of Social Security benefits will see their monthly payment worth an average of $1,657 hit their bank accounts in just two days. Most select recipients will receive about $1,657, but the checks can go as high as $4,194 depending on standing, according to the Social Security Administration's website. Roughly 70 million recipients are enrolled in Social Security.

Comments / 0

Community Policy