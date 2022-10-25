Recipients of Social Security benefits will only need to wait a little more than a week before their monthly payments worth up to $1,657 are sent to them. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with payments starting with people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month. Payments to Social Security recipients are given depending on their birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO