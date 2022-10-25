Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla-powered Slovenian company launches third–and largest–Megapack project
A Tesla-powered Slovenian energy company has just launched its third–and largest–Megapack project to date, helping support 70 percent of the country’s energy grid. Slovenia’s NGEN first started utilizing Tesla Megapacks for energy storage and grid stabilization in 2019. The country became the first in the Balkin Peninsula to install a grid-scale battery storage unit with the implementation of 126 Tesla Powerpacks capable of a 22.2 MWh capacity. It was the first project NGEN launched using Tesla Megapacks.
teslarati.com
Lucid gains EPA approval to launch 2023 Air models
Lucid has gained EPA approval to launch the sale of several 2023 model-year trims of the Air electric vehicle. Lucid gained Certificates of Conformity for the Air Grand Touring’s 19″, 20″, and 21″ trim levels, which allows the manufacturer to sell the vehicles to consumers. Lucid applied for EPA certification of these vehicles on September 7, and gained a Certificate of Conformity just two days later on September 9.
teslarati.com
Tesla plans major expansion at Gigafactory Berlin
Tesla is preparing for a major expansion of Gigafactory Berlin, reports from Germany indicate on Friday morning. Tesla is reportedly looking to expand the production output at the German car factory by applying for a expansion of the property’s limits of construction. German media outlet rbb24 said Tesla has already prepared an application that would see a further 70 hectares, of over 172 acres, of land to be cleared.
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
teslarati.com
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
Two Americans were killed in Seoul Halloween crowd crush
Two U.S. citizens were among at least 153 people killed in a crowd stampede in Seoul, South Korea during Halloween festivities over the weekend. One of the Americans was a University of Kentucky nursing student, while the other has not been publicly identified. In a statement on Sunday, the U.S....
Lula makes dramatic comeback with narrow Brazil poll victory
Veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a new term as Brazilian president Sunday, capping a remarkable political comeback to defeat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a deeply divisive, down-to-the-wire runoff election. Bolsonaro, the vitriolic hardline conservative dubbed the "Tropical Trump," meanwhile becomes the first incumbent president not to win re-election since Brazil returned to democracy at the end of its 1964-1985 military dictatorship.
Comments / 0