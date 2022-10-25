Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Pablo Mari: Arsenal defender being treated in hospital after being stabbed in shopping centre attack in Italy
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari had successful surgery on his back on Friday after being stabbed in a supermarket attack in Milan on Thursday. Mari was among six people attacked at a shopping centre in the Italian city. The 29-year-old, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, is now recovering, with...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Sporting Lisbon to attempt to re-sign Manchester United forward in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Manchester United's resolve to keep Cristiano Ronaldo will be tested by Sporting Lisbon in the New Year. Brighton are ready to cash-in on Moises Caicedo - but want an eye-watering £85m for him. Raheem Sterling had a "really, really...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss warns 'emotional' Jesse Marsch will fire Leeds up for Anfield clash
Jurgen Klopp says "emotional" Jesse Marsch will have Leeds fired up for their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. The Yorkshire outfit, 18th in the Premier League, have suffered defeats in each of their last four matches in an eight-game winless streak and Marsch has said he is "sick" of losing.
SkySports
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate
Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
SkySports
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: Odsonne Edouard scores first-half winner as Eagles move into Premier League top half
Crystal Palace survived a second-half Southampton onslaught to earn a 1-0 victory via Odsonne Edouard's tap-tin and move into the top half of the Premier League. Palace showed both their best and worst after controlling the first period before having Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping out Saints, who also saw Stuart Armstrong hit a post.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Kevin De Bruyne inspires Man City while Liverpool's soft centre is exposed again
Be afraid, De Bruyne is back to his brilliant best. It is ominous for the rest of the Premier League that Man City manager Pep Guardiola thinks Kevin De Bruyne is only just starting to regain the sort of form that has seen the Belgian labelled as the best midfielder in the Premier League.
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie on target as Blades get promotion push back on track
Sheffield United got their promotion push back on track by ending a six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over West Brom. The Baggies fell behind in ex-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan's first match in charge when Iliman Ndiaye fired in after a neat touch in the penalty area (11). They...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double
Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 14 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, FPL Heisenberg (Wes Prickett) and Holly Shand answer some hot topics as the hunt for Fantasy Football points intensifies. It's not too late to join the...
SkySports
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Crysencio Summerville's late goal seals dramatic victory for Jesse Marsch's side
Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four. Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson...
SkySports
How Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema conundrum underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge
Both Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema have adapted to the No 10 role, marking positional changes from the last few years. The conundrum of who to play and where - which also stretches past the two forwards - underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge this season. The issue was bought to...
SkySports
QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League
When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no. But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves. It was a pretty...
SkySports
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal: Luuk de Jong stars as Gunners miss chance to confirm top spot in Europa League group
Luuk de Jong scored one and assisted another in a superb second-half cameo as PSV beat Arsenal 2-0, with the Gunners missing the chance to seal top spot in Europa League Group A. Mikel Arteta highlighted the importance of topping the group ahead of the game, with the winners going...
SkySports
Brentford 1-1 Wolves: Diego Costa sent off for headbutt after Ruben Neves cancels out Ben Mee's spectacular scissor kick
Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt late on in Wolves 1-1 draw at Brentford, which leaves the visitors in the relegation zone. After a dire and stoppage-plagued first half, the west London encounter suddenly came into life after the interval as Ben Mee's scissor-kick put Brentford ahead in the 50th minute - but that lead lasted just two minutes.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Blackburn, Burnley win; Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough beaten
Michael Carrick suffered a miserable start to life as Middlesbrough manager with a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Preston. Chuba Akpom gave former England and Manchester United star Carrick a dream start with a close-range header after eight minutes. But Emil Riis levelled before half-time and Jordan Storey struck...
SkySports
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of trip to Liverpool: 'I'm not dumb'
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, admitting he knows some Leeds fans "want him out". Marsch's side dropped into the bottom three for first time this season - above Wolves and Nottingham Forest only on goal difference - following last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.
SkySports
David Moyes exclusive: West Ham boss on 'Big Six' record, his side's journey and targeting away improvements
David Moyes and wins away at the traditional 'Big Six' clubs in the Premier League do not go hand in hand. At West Ham, Moyes is yet to lead the Hammers to a victory away at Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United. The Hammers have taken just two points from their last 19 games in the league against the top sides, including a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last week and a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Chantelle Crowl's England players to watch at the women's tournament
Betfred Women's Super League star Chantelle Crowl picks her five England players to watch ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday…. Tara-Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) Tara has had an incredible season with York this year, being named Woman of Steel. She's got a lot...
SkySports
Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal sees Spurs complete second-half comeback
Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal completed a stunning second-half comeback by Tottenham as they fought from two goals down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth. The dramatic victory keeps Antonio Conte's third and moves them three points behind leaders Manchester City, while Bournemouth suffered a third consecutive defeat. Kieffer Moore had put...
Comments / 0