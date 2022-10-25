ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Chihuahua police seize record 78,000 fentanyl pills

By Julian Resendiz
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK7GO_0ilty7kp00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Police in Juarez on Monday reported their biggest fentanyl bust to date: 77,960 blue-tinted pills inside a car parked in the middle-class Rincones de Santa Fe neighborhood.

A man identified only as Armando E.N., 46, allegedly was in possession of the pills, the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and 2.5 pounds of heroin wrapped in plastic, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said. Due to the quantity of drugs he’s accused of possessing, state officers turned over the suspect to Mexican federal authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCl0W_0ilty7kp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N24jt_0ilty7kp00

The pills were stamped with the letter M and the number 30, the AG’s Office said. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s website, that’s the hallmark of Mexican drug cartels’ fake oxycodone pills, also known as Mexican Blues, Blues and M-Boxes.

Control over fentanyl trafficking spiking violence in Mexico

Ever-larger fentanyl busts are becoming common on both sides of the border, as the cartels churn out the potentially lethal drug in industrial amounts.

On Sept. 12 in Albuquerque, U.S. federal and local police executed 16 search warrants and seized a combined 1 million fentanyl pills.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Federal officials linked those busts to ongoing investigations of the Sindicato de Nuevo Mexico prison gang and partners like Sureños and West Side Locos. Those gangs are allegedly involved in conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering, drug trafficking and other illicit activity, according to federal affidavits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WHITELAND, IN
WNDU

Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
GRANGER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch hosts pumpkin painting event

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Halloween around the corner, dozens of families made the trip to the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch for a pumpkin painting event on Saturday. Executive director for the location, Scott Minier, said the event helps them work with local families outside of the summer months, their most popular time of the year. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Those wanting to request a mail-in absentee ballot must do so by the end of the day Thursday. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that Thursday, October 27, is the final day to request delivery of an absentee ballot. The application to request a mail-in ballot must be […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Local group aims to educate younger voters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many college students across the county will cast a ballot for the time for the upcoming midterm election. However, some may not know when and where to vote. The American Democracy Project is a nonpartisan group that has different chapters in hundreds of universities across the country. Its goal is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois State Board of Education releases 2022 Report Card

CHICAGO — The Illinois School Board of Education released its first report card on education Thursday since the pandemic closed schools across the country. The state superintendent of education said in a statement “The report shows we are absolutely on the right track.” An annual snapshot of the state’s education system, the ‘Report Card’ is […]
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste

People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTWO/WAWV

SMWC holds Foundation Day

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College held its Foundation Day of Service Thursday. The day is set aside as a day of prayer and service in the form of community projects throughout the campus and surrounding community, in an effort to honor the college’s foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. Senior Maura Secrest had […]
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy