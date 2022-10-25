Read full article on original website
Related
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Is it Lights Out for Jack-O-Lanterns in New York State?
Finally, after two months of the Halloween season being present everywhere, the day is almost here. This year, I'm not planning on being home during the time of trick-or-treating, so if I find toilet paper strewn around the front of my house, it's my own fault. During a conversation with...
‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY
It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
New York’s Top Halloween Movie For Kids Is One Of The Freakiest
To me, there’s a difference between horror movies and Halloween movies. For every Nightmare on Elm Street, Jeepers Creepers, and Hereditary there’s The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Scooby Doo and the Witch’s Ghost. Typically, the line is drawn short of an R rating, but while keeping the spirit of the season.
One of Most Haunted New York Cemeteries Home to Cursed Bronze Lady
The cursed Bronze Lady is just one of many spirits you may feel, hear or even see at one of the most haunted cemeteries in New York state. The cemetery is in the village that was known as North Tarrytown until it changed its name to Sleepy Hollow in 1996. It's home to more than 90 acres of spirits, including Washington Irving, the man behind The Headless Horseman, who rides around looking for his decapitated head.
See NASA’s Stunning Pics of Upstate NY Fall Colors – From Space!
NASA’s deep space photography never fails to amaze. Their recent spectacular photos from the James Webb telescope capture the beauty and majesty of wonders far beyond our own planet. But even with their new tool, that doesn’t mean NASA doesn’t look down from time to time to capture Earth’s amazing sights, either.
It’s Two Nights of Spooky Fun at This Central New York Haunted Maze
Keep your upcoming weekends free for a family night of fright, close to home, in Central New York. The Haunted History Trail of New York State is excited to announce the opening of the Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch. It'll be open for two nights of spooky fun right in Fly Creek on October 22nd and 29th.
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0