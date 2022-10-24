ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs That Your Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere. For example, each time that I tried to have a serious conversation with him he would laugh it off or turn it into a joke.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Rosie

What Do You Define as Love?

We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.
PeopleLooker

Benefits of Learning The Love Languages

Love sign language by hand couple at the sunset time(shutterstock/Sunday Morning) The Five Love Languages are different categories that explain how one may best express and receive affection. Gary Chapman developed these five concepts in his book, “The Five Love Languages: The Secret Love That Lasts.” These love languages are words of affirmation, quality time, gifts, acts of service and physical touch. You can take thisquiz to try and figure out your love language. Learning and understanding all love languages can be beneficial.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
CNBC

Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs

Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
ohmymag.co.uk

Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth

Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Amarie M.

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

