New Mexico State

More than 83K New Mexicans have cast their ballot

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 83,433 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in this year’s election. According to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office , 47,173 votes have come from Democrats while nearly 26,853 were Republicans.

8,730 declined to state while 406 were Libertarians and 269 were designated “other.” Early voting continues through November 5 and election day is November 8.

