The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Why Meghan Markle Will Never Return to Acting
Meghan Markle is done with acting for good. Speaking to Variety, Meghan revealed she likely won't ever return to the film industry since Hollywood has "shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it." "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,"...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Didn’t Leak, But This Hilarious TikTok Probably Nails the Album’s Sound
With less than 24 hours to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly-anticipated album Midnights, a person on TikTok is now predicting what the project will sound like. A user by the name of @kellmeaboutit (real name Kell Martin) took to TikTok to share what he thinks the album will sound like with a variety of voices and singing styles.
Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release
Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET. In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans
Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
Woman Pranks Hinge Date by Pretending She Got Hit by a Bus: WATCH
User @babylira23 on TikTok hilariously pranked her potential Hinge date in a viral video with over 15 million views. "Y'all pls this is sending me," the caption read. The video, posted Oct. 17, shows a screenshot of Hinge messages between a man named Jacob and a woman named Erika, who is the woman who posted the video.
Harry Styles Gets Hit in Sensitive Area of the Body on Stage in Chicago
Harry Styles was in total discomfort after being hit with a bottle in a very sensitive area of his body while standing in front of a sold-out arena in Chicago but continued the show by saying into the microphone, "Ok, shake it off." Harry Styles' "Love On Tour 2022" tour...
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation
Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops
The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Someone Attacked Julia Fox’s Birkin Bag With a Machete, But She’s ‘No Snitch’
Julia Fox knows how to slay. Literally. On TikTok, Fox shared the frightening near-death experience her Hermès Birkin bag went through when it was attacked by a machete. In the video, she reveals her precious bag had seen better days before it was assaulted by a machete. The Birkin even has the scars to prove it.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Features Another Collaboration With Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
The couple that writes together, stays together. Taylor Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn has once again collaborated with the pop star, this time for Swift's new album, Midnights, out Friday (Oct. 21). The Conversation With Friends actor appears under the pseudonym William Bowery — a nod to his late great-grandfather...
Tyra Banks Eats Fried Chicken from Inside Shangela’s Dress on ‘DWTS’
During Dancing With The Stars' Michael Bublé theme night Oct. 24, contestant Shangela had some tricks, er, chicken up her sleeve. Shangela and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, kicked off the show with a spicy tango to Bublé's "Hollywood," and when they stood with host Tyra Banks to receive the judges' critiques, things got juicy.
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok
"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?
Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH
Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman. At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then...
Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert
Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Man Goes Viral With List of How Many Times He’s Apologized to His Wife : WATCH
Husbands apologizing to their wives is a common occurrence. However, one man went viral for listing the reasons why he has had to constantly apologize to his significant other. Leighton shared on TikTok the multitude of reasons he has been forced to apologize, including wrongly using a steak knife and...
