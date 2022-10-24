ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star 93.9

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

Why Meghan Markle Will Never Return to Acting

Meghan Markle is done with acting for good. Speaking to Variety, Meghan revealed she likely won't ever return to the film industry since Hollywood has "shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it." "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,"...
Star 93.9

Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans

Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Star 93.9

Woman Pranks Hinge Date by Pretending She Got Hit by a Bus: WATCH

User @babylira23 on TikTok hilariously pranked her potential Hinge date in a viral video with over 15 million views. "Y'all pls this is sending me," the caption read. The video, posted Oct. 17, shows a screenshot of Hinge messages between a man named Jacob and a woman named Erika, who is the woman who posted the video.
Star 93.9

Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation

Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
Star 93.9

‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops

The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Star 93.9

Tyra Banks Eats Fried Chicken from Inside Shangela’s Dress on ‘DWTS’

During Dancing With The Stars' Michael Bublé theme night Oct. 24, contestant Shangela had some tricks, er, chicken up her sleeve. Shangela and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, kicked off the show with a spicy tango to Bublé's "Hollywood," and when they stood with host Tyra Banks to receive the judges' critiques, things got juicy.
Star 93.9

Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok

"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Star 93.9

Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?

Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
Star 93.9

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify

What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Star 93.9

Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert

Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy