Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer
Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Lakers News: Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Thinks Russ Could Fall Out Of The League If His Poor Play Continues
There's no way he can be this bad all season... is there?
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."
Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III couldn't miss, Jose Alvarado set a fiery tone from the opening tip and eight Pelicans players scored more than 10 points apiece. With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson out of the lineup, that was the type of all-hands-on-deck effort that short-handed New Orleans sought.
Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio...
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Damian Lillard heaps praise on Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons: 'He's blowing the roof off the place'
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers entered the season projected to finish in the bottom half of the standings, but after the first four games, they're far from it. Following a 135-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the Blazers are now the only undefeated team remaining in the West, with a 4-0 record — the first time they've started 4-0 since 1999.
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109. TORONTO (119) Anunoby...
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction, pick, odds: Relieved Pels host Mavs
After the New Orleans Pelicans lost their top two players as well as their home opener on Sunday night, they were relieved Monday to find that neither injury is serious. It remained unclear whether Brandon Ingram (head) or Zion Williamson (bruised hip) will be available Tuesday night when the Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks.
Rockets Fall Short Of Fourth-Quarter Comeback In Loss To Jazz
Kevin Porter Jr. led a fourth-quarter charge, but his heroic efforts weren't enough to help the Houston Rockets from sustaining a loss to the Jazz.
Boston Celtics Player Ejected For Making Contact With Referee
Grant Williams was ejected from Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Comments On Making Possible Starting Lineup Changes
He spoke with reporters today about the state of the Lakers.
Rockets And Jazz Injury Reports
The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.
