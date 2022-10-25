ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theScore

Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer

Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III couldn't miss, Jose Alvarado set a fiery tone from the opening tip and eight Pelicans players scored more than 10 points apiece. With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson out of the lineup, that was the type of all-hands-on-deck effort that short-handed New Orleans sought.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
PORTLAND, OR
Sporting News

Damian Lillard heaps praise on Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons: 'He's blowing the roof off the place'

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers entered the season projected to finish in the bottom half of the standings, but after the first four games, they're far from it. Following a 135-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the Blazers are now the only undefeated team remaining in the West, with a 4-0 record — the first time they've started 4-0 since 1999.
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109. TORONTO (119) Anunoby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

