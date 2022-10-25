ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Local family captures tornado on video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
MOBILE, AL
The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
Pepsi SoundStage: Jenna McClelland performs “You Should Let Her”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Jenna McClelland performs his song “You Should Let Her.”. You can see Jenna at the Merry Widow in Mobile on Nov. 3rd and at the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival. You can check her out at https://www.reverbnation.com/jennamcclelland. Facebook:...
MOBILE, AL
Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year -- The Greater Gulf State Fair is making a return. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. out at The Grounds. Organizers are already reporting record ticket sales and say they expect upwards of 150,000 people to come through the fair before next weekend.
MOBILE, AL
Heart Walks in Baldwin, Mobile counties set

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never been a better time to find new ways to boost your physical and emotional health. And if you want to do something good for your heart, you can join us for two special walks, one of which is this weekend. FOX10 is once...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile County DA candidates differ on approach to drugs, abortion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The candidates vying to replace outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich both vow to target violent crime, but they have starkly different philosophies about how to go about it. Republican Keith Blackwood said that if elected, he would aim to move cases through the courts...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
MCSO announces sites for DEA Drug Take Back Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 20th Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths. The DEA collected nearly close to 500 tons...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore woman dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATMORE, AL

