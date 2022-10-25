Read full article on original website
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Local family captures tornado on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
Pepsi SoundStage: Jenna McClelland performs “You Should Let Her”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Jenna McClelland performs his song “You Should Let Her.”. You can see Jenna at the Merry Widow in Mobile on Nov. 3rd and at the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival. You can check her out at https://www.reverbnation.com/jennamcclelland. Facebook:...
Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year -- The Greater Gulf State Fair is making a return. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. out at The Grounds. Organizers are already reporting record ticket sales and say they expect upwards of 150,000 people to come through the fair before next weekend.
Heart Walks in Baldwin, Mobile counties set
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never been a better time to find new ways to boost your physical and emotional health. And if you want to do something good for your heart, you can join us for two special walks, one of which is this weekend. FOX10 is once...
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
Dr. Trey Fellers discusses new pacifier that promotes natural oral development
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pacifiers can go a long way helping soothe babies, but they are not always a good thing. They sometimes can have a negative effect on babies’ mouths. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Trey Fellers to learn more about a new revolutionary pacifier that promotes natural oral development.
Greater Gulf State Fair brings back thrills, games and a whole lot of fun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair is officially underway. Gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday -- making way for 10 days of thrills, games, and fun. Tanaka Hakata and Katherine Ruldolph took a ride on the “Mach 3″ ride for the first time. “Honestly I’ve...
15 students in Mobile get an opportunity to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy Sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Academy Sports in Mobile hosted a very special event Thursday as 15 students got a chance to shop with a cop. The sporting goods store teamed up with several law enforcement organizations to give away a total of $1,500 for students to go shopping. Each student...
Prodisee Pantry holds annual Thanksgiving boxing day to help families in need
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Prodisee Pantry got a head start, ensuring families in need have a meal. They held their annual Thanksgiving Boxing event. A staple to any Thanksgiving celebration is the food. “You know if you sit down to thanksgiving at your...
Vigil held in Robertsdale honoring loved ones lost to violent crimes
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A candlelight vigil was held in Robertsdale Thursday night to honor loved ones lost to violent crimes. The group “Vocal” serves as a resource in the community for families to come together and help each other through grieving. Many of them who showed up...
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
Mobile County DA candidates differ on approach to drugs, abortion
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The candidates vying to replace outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich both vow to target violent crime, but they have starkly different philosophies about how to go about it. Republican Keith Blackwood said that if elected, he would aim to move cases through the courts...
Spring Hill College students rally after racial slurs were written on a campus building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A racial slur discovered on the outside of a Spring Hill College residence hall caused concern. Hundreds rallied peacefully Thursday, saying the nasty words are unacceptable. It was written on the outside of ‘New Hall’ Wednesday morning and quickly cleaned up. “It’s something that...
MCSO announces sites for DEA Drug Take Back Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 20th Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths. The DEA collected nearly close to 500 tons...
Local leaders hold town hall meeting about the dangers of the deadly drug, fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People had the chance to be part of a very important conversation about a crisis that is impacting communities across the United States. Local leaders held a town hall meeting at the Government Plaza in Downtown Mobile to raise awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl. Before...
Atmore woman dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a wanted murder suspect were put behind bars accused of fighting back at Mobile County deputies. Deputies and investigators showed up to a house in Semmes Wednesday looking for Joseph Timmons. Timmons is wanted in the murder of Tristan Bohannon. But according to...
