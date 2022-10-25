MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.

MOBILE, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO