Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg Homeowners Shoots Burglar Armed with Knife: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
Keon Washington Photo Credit: Harrisburg bureau of police

A man armed with a butcher's knife was shot by a homeowner with a gun during an attempted robbery on Friday Oct. 21, authorities say.

Keon Washington, 32, of Palmyra, kicked down the door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets on Oct. 21 at around 4:45 p.m., according to the release by the Harrisburg police.

That's when he was confronted by the homeowner, "who was lawfully armed with a firearm," and "gave Washinton warnings to stop and leave," before opening fire at Washington, the police say.

Washington was located by officers— still armed with a large butcher knife— in the area of North 17th and Carnations streets, the following morning at 10:45 a.m., as detailed in the release.

Washinton was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

He has been charged with two felonies for criminal trespassing and attempted burglary; as well as two misdemeanors for terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person, the police state and court records confirm.

He's been held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $250,000 in bail, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David O'Leary on Oct. 31, at 10:45 a.m., according to his court docket show.

gtr2021
5d ago

Good! Any criminals should pay the price for any crime they commit! Anyone who disagrees is a criminal themself.

