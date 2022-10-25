Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
The Best Filter System I've Tested: We Review the Kase Wolverine IV Magnetic Filter System
Camera filters have improved a great deal over the last decade. It wasn't that long ago when it was completely acceptable for filters to produce blue-cast images with a significant loss in detail. We now have manufacturers producing highly innovative filter systems, such as the new Kase Wolverine IV Magnetic filter system.
Fstoppers
How to Remove Shadows From a Person's Face in Photoshop
When you are shooting in a studio, you have full control over the lighting and content in the frame, but if you are shooting in another environment, particularly outside, you may end up with unwanted shadows distracting from your subject, ruining an otherwise compelling photo. All is not lost, though. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to convincingly remove those shadows using Photoshop.
Fstoppers
How to Add Catchlights to a Subject in Photoshop
Catchlights are one of the most important bits of a portrait that signify a professional image. It is not uncommon, however, for your subject to be posed in a way where they just miss having a catchlight. That is no reason to bin that photo, though, as you can add a realistic catchlight quickly and easily in Photoshop. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
Fstoppers
An Effective and Compelling Two-Light Portrait Photography Setup
Portrait lighting is about more than creating a technically correct exposure; it is your chance to add your creative touch to your images and create a memorable style. Once you are comfortable with a single light, multiple lights will open an entirely new world of possibilities for your work. This excellent video tutorial will show you an effective two-light setup for creating compelling portraits.
Fstoppers
An Exciting Canon Lens Is on the Way
Recently, rumors emerged saying that the Canon EOS R6 Mark II's release was imminent. That story continues, and it seems that in addition to the new camera next month, we will also see a mirrorless version of one of Canon's most legendary lessons. Canon Rumors is reporting that in addition...
Comments / 2