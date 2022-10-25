ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

The end of Yeezy? Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West with ‘immediate effect’

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XU4jx_0ilttwi000
Rise and Fall The end of Yeezy? Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West with ‘immediate effect’ The company released a statement saying they “do not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech”

Are we witnessing the rise and fall of Yeezy? Adidas is the latest company to cut ties with Kanye West due to his erratic behavior. The German multinational corporation, founded by Adi Dassler, has ended its partnership with the rapper with “immediate effect.”

As informed by CNN Business, the company released a statement saying they “do not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and said West’s comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” Adidas also said their decision comes after the “Donda” singer violated the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfCVb_0ilttwi000
adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Adidas no longer sells and produces Yeezy-branded products, and payments to Kanye and his companies have stopped. Adidas is embracing losing €250 million ($246 million) in their fourth-quarter sales.

Adidas and West began their partnership in 2013. In 2016, Adidas described their relationship as “the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”

Despite all benefits the rapper brought to the company; they put the “partnership under review” after West wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. White supremacist groups use the “hate slogan” to debilitate the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOZ7r_0ilttwi000
Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France.

The last straw came after Kanye assured Adidas wouldn’t dare to cancel him. “I can say antisemitic s***, and Adidas cannot drop me,” he assured multiple times on the Drink Champs Podcast.

In addition to Adidas, other brands such as Balenciaga and Vogue retired their support to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband. The talent agency CAA also dropped West as a client. At the same time, production company MRC it’s shelving West’s documentary.

Kanye has been restricted on Twitter for his behavior. He acquired the conservative social media channel Parler to continue his rant on another app.

The turmoil continued when West appeared on a podcast and falsely claimed George Floyd died due to abuse of substances. Floyd’s estate informed they would be suing the rapper for USD 250M.

Recently, reports of West hiring Latina attorney Camille Vasquez began circulating after the rapper’s recent legal troubles. However, Camille Vasquez’s working relationship with Kanye West came to an end after a few days.

TMZ reports that sources with direct knowledge revealed that Camille informed her firm, Brown Rudnick, she would no longer work with Kanye because he refuses to take back his controversial anti-Semitic remarks.

Brown Rudnick asked the rapper to retract his hateful comments publicly, but after Kanye refused the request, he decided to no longer work with the law firm.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
MINNESOTA STATE
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan

North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
E! News

Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday With Sweet Video: Watch

So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North. The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy