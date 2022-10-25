Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer To The AEW Locker Room
Chris Jericho was not happy with CM Punk at AEW All Out. The pair have worked together repeatedly in the past, having a memorable feud in WWE for WrestleMania 28. Most recently, CM Punk was suspended by AEW for the part he played in the AEW All Out Brawl. Fightful...
Hit Row’s Partner For Tonight’s SmackDown Reportedly Revealed
It looks like Hit Row are bringing on board one of the best SmackDown has to offer. Hit Row are scheduled to face Legado Del Fantasma tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it is unknown who their partner for the match will be. Now, PWInsider.com have provided new information regarding the mystery partner.
Dana Brooke Teases Teaming Up With Emma Again
The 24/7 Champion is open to teaming with Emma again. The pair teamed together in WWE in NXT and on the main roster, with the team being split up upon Emma’s release from the company a few years ago. Emma made her return to the company on Friday’s SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge.
Matt Hardy Believes That The Current WWE Tag Title Design Is A Step Backwards
Matt Hardy is not a fan of the current WWE Tag Team Championship design. The current designs of the WWE tag team championships have been around since the most recent WWE brand split with the same design with different colored straps. During the recent Q&A podcast on The Extreme Life...
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel Years Ago
Kurt Angle has the belief that Roman Reigns should have been a heel years ago. While Roman Reigns has been followed by boos throughout his professional wrestling career, he has only been fully heel during the beginning of his WWE run, with even his current run appearing to be leaning back towards a cocky babyface as of late.
USADA confirm Conor McGregor requires 6 months of drug testing before he can make his UFC return
The Notorious will have to wait it out if he wants to return to the UFC in 2023. Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC...
Over The Top Pro Wrestling Eight Year Anniversary Night 2 Results (10/29/22)
Over The Top Pro Wrestling held night two of their Eight year Anniversary weekend on 29th of October in The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. You can catch the full results from the show below. Jay defeats Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling. Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose defeat Foxy & Session...
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
Two Major Names Sign With AEW
Two major names have officially signed with AEW. According to PWInsider Elite, it appears that both Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with the promotion. “I can also tell you that we have officially heard that both Bandido and Juice Robinson have signed AEW agreements. I don’t know length. I don’t know time, but they are officially going to be with the company going forward.”
Jon Jones claims he is ‘preparing to fight’ at UFC 282 vs. Stipe Miocic: ‘I’m ready to compete!’
The former king of the Light Heavyweight division is making a bold claim that he is ready to compete this December. Jon Jones has not fought since early 2020, his final light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Since then, Jones has been bulking up, stating his...
Kurt Angle Recalls Working With A Torn Muscle In His Quad At TLC 2017
Kurt Angle remembers wrestling hurt at WWE TLC 2017. Kurt Angle recently reflected on his 2017 WWE in-ring comeback on the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle podcast. The Olympic Hero teamed up with Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Dean Ambrose to defeat Kane, The Bar, Miz, and Braun Strowman at the company’s TLC pay per view. Angle revealed that he went into the match with a torn muscle in his quad.
Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown
The plans for tonight’s SmackDown have been reported. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be two separate tapings with one being for tonight and the other being for next Friday. Fightful Select have provided plans for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, including the full rundown. – Brawling...
FULL IMPACT WRESTLING 10/27 Review, Tag Team Division Heats Up, Aussie Open Returns
BTI — Laredo Kid vs Black Taurus in the X Division Title tournament. Taurus hits Laredo Kid with the DESTINATION HELL HOLE and gets the victory. We kick off the main show with Scott D’Amore backstage, former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Matt TAVEN and Mike Bennett approach Scott, talking about how they’ve been here with a purpose and Scott has tried to stop them at every turn. Scott says they don’t have to worry about that anymore and fires them both.
House Of Black Members All Post Same Message With Video Teases
It looks like House Of Black are preparing something. The faction, which is at present down two members due to sabbaticals from AEW programming that began the week of AEW All Out, when Malakai Black blew a kiss to the audience and gave a bow. Now, it looks like the...
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend
Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
Circle 6 Everything You Couldn’t Be Results (10/22/22)
Circle 6 held its Everything You Couldn’t Be event on October 22 from Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aron Sykes def. Vincent Nothing by DQ. – Kody Lane def. Lucky Ali. –...
Vince McMahon Wanted Kurt Angle To Stop Doing Moonsaults Because He Was “A Big Guy”
Vince McMahon was not a fan of Kurt Angle doing moonsaults. Angle had the best rookie year in WWE history and became the champion in no time. One of the key moves in his arsenal was a moonsault, which Angle was more than capable of landing each and every time.
Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent
The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story Results (10/29/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 on October 29 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV in full. You can read the full results below. – Deathmatch: AKIRA def. Lucky 13. – Deathmatch: Cassie Kruger def. Chris Bradley. – Deathmatch:...
