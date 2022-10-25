ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Ky. State Representative candidate wins appeal, will appear on ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten will appear on ballots in November after winning an appeal on Friday. Witten was disqualified from the race on Oct. 19 after a judge ruled she did not meet the requirements for her notification and intent to run.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy