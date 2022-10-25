Read full article on original website
The Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK) to hold its 20th Annual BIAK Brain Ball in November
Animal Care Society presents dogs up for adoption ahead of Bark in the Park. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to KFC Yum Center.
Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash
LONDON, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old Tennessee man after a deadly crash killed a London police officer early Sunday. Around 12:49 a.m., officers were called to respond to a crash at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in Laurel County.
Ky. State Representative candidate wins appeal, will appear on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten will appear on ballots in November after winning an appeal on Friday. Witten was disqualified from the race on Oct. 19 after a judge ruled she did not meet the requirements for her notification and intent to run.
