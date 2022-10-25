Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
Millie Mackintosh’s New Favourite Outfit Is £45 From This High Street Collection – And You Can Shop It Now
Millie Mackintosh is busy. Mother-of-two, model, podcaster, author, businesswoman and content creator, her time as an original cast member on Made In Chelsea – while we remember it fondly – almost feels like a lifetime ago. To add another string to her already-impressive bow, Millie has launched her...
Grazia
‘You Smell Nice!’: Issy Francis-Baum’s Favourite Perfume Just Got A Mention On Made In Chelsea
Made In Chelsea is back for its 24th season - watch the show every Monday night at 9PM on E4 - and here for the ride is brand new cast member Issy Francis-Baum. Issy has already made her mark on the reality TV drama. After dating fan favourite Miles Nazaire during a series special filmed in Mallorca, Issy returned back to the UK to continue filming. The first three episodes see her square up to MIC mainstay Maeva D'Ascanio, subsequently make up with Maeva and - in one particular scene - make such a next-level first fragrance impression that returning cast member Melissa Tattam exclaimed, 'Oo you smell nice!'.
This Cult-Fave Korean Beauty Brand Is Having Its First Sale EVER & Here’s What You Need
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Since 2012, Charlotte Cho has been leading the way when it comes to Korean skincare. She and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Dave launched Soko Glam to bring the best of Korean beauty into our lives. They launched their own brand, Then I Met You, in 2018 and it’s been a hit since. The brand has never even done a sale — until now. Then I Met You’s Friends & Family sale is here but only for a few days short...
Puma and Dapper Dan Teamed Up for a New Collaboration That Celebrates Luxury Streetwear
Puma is bringing the heat with one of fashion’s greatest innovators. On Friday, the German sportswear brand launched a four-piece capsule collection, dubbed Puma x Dapper Dan, with reimagined takes on brand classics by the New York legend. Credited as one of Time’s Most Influential People, “Dap” is renowned for creating artist-defining looks of the ‘80s for bestselling rappers like LL Cool J and Salt-N-Pepa. Working closely with his Harlem-based atelier, the designer’s elevated new riffs on Puma’s T7 tracksuit, Clyde sneaker and embellished tees were made to celebrate the ever-evolving fusion of streetwear and luxury. In this first drop of the...
Comments / 0